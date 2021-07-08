Cancel
Green Bay, WI

Brown County Library makes offer on new East Branch location

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Library Board of Trustees has accepted an offer for property that will house the future East Branch Library. “After careful consideration and thoughtful deliberation, and upon approval by the Brown County Education and Recreation Committee, the Brown County Library Board of Trustees announces an accepted offer of $975,000 for property that will become the future home of the East Branch Library,” reads a statement from library officials.

