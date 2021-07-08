Cancel
Santa Barbara County, CA

Match.com Settles Consumer Protection Lawsuit for $2 Million

Santa Barbara Edhat
 15 days ago

Source: Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that Match Group, Inc., the owner of numerous popular online dating sites including Match.com, PlentyofFish, OkCupid and Tinder, agreed to pay $2 million in civil penalties and costs, in addition to victim restitution, as part of the settlement of a consumer protection lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in Santa Cruz County in November 2020 by the California Auto Renewal Task Force (CART), which includes the District Attorney’s Offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties and the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office, and alleged that Match’s online dating service subscriptions violated provisions of California’s Automatic Renewal and Dating Service Contract laws.

