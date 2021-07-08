Whatever Happened to Alex Pettyfer?

Once upon a time, Alex Pettyfer was being groomed to be the next big thing when it came to a movie star, but somewhere along the line his movies kind of failed to perform and while he’s not exactly been deemed a nobody, he hasn’t gone on to become a huge celebrity either when compared to many others. He’s not alone, as there have been a few individuals that have tried to come out strong and ended up being seen as mediocre or somehow cursed to star in movies that didn’t get that much attention. It does tend to prove that the kind of good looks and build he has only go so far unless one has the kind of acting talent that’s going to wow people and make them believe that a person can do better than what they’ve been given. His one claim to fame at one point was I Am Number Four, which could have been a fun story had it been written a little differently and given a little more development. A sequel would be nice as well since the story wasn’t over with, but seeing how it didn’t really gain a huge following it’s not hard to see how it didn’t take off.