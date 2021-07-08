Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

State alleges LA court system violated COVID-19 safety

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 15 days ago

State workplace safety officials plan to fine the Los Angeles County Superior Court system more than $25,000 for alleged violations involving the COVID-19 pandemic. The system shut down all but the most essential services in early 2020 but resumed many in-person proceedings in the final months of the year. About 16 interpreters were exposed to COVID-19 and one died in January 2021, followed by two other court employees that month and another interpreter in February.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

