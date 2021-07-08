DeSantis Appoints Sarasota Attorney to Judicial Nominating Commission
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced two new appointments to Florida's Judicial Nominating Commissions, and one of them is a Sarasota attorney. Ashley Hodson is a partner in the Sarasota office of Shutts & Bowen LLP and has been appointed to the nominating commission for the 12th circuit. Her term will end July 1, 2023. The commission recruits, investigates, evaluates and makes recommendations about potential judges. Hodson works in estate planning, gift taxation and trust administration.www.sarasotamagazine.com
Comments / 0