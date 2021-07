It is well after midnight and I’m standing in the dewy grass of our backyard. A puppy has been leading me by a blue leash in erratic circles for over 45 minutes. If you were to track our movements it would be like the drawings made with one of those childhood toys, the Spirograph. Tight circles looping here and there. I wander behind him, whispering words of encouragement and praise. I never thought I’d be here: A dog-owner monitoring the sleep and excretory habits of a 15-pound, 9-week-old Bernedoodle named Sully. But, here I am.