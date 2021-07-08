Leave It To Charlotte Gainsbourg To Rock a Canadian Tuxedo at Cannes
The Cannes Film Festival’s red carpets are all about extreme glamour (so much so that, one point in time, those without heels and dinner jackets could be turned away). This year, we’ve already seen splendid dresses from Balenciaga, Chanel, and Jean Paul Gaultier Couture on the red carpet. But today, French actor Charlotte Gainsbourg showed up in a more casual take on Cannes style. Instead of your traditional gown, she attended a photocall for her new film Jane Par Charlotte in a Canadian tuxedo.www.vogue.com
