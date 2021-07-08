Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Just released! FWC’s 2021-2022 manatee and sea turtle decals

positivelyosceola.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) just released the new 2021-2022 manatee and sea turtle decals. These high-quality waterproof stickers feature two different designs and are a fun way for people to directly support research, rescue, and management efforts that conserve these species and spread awareness about the challenges they face.

www.positivelyosceola.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtles#Fish And Wildlife#Decal#Fwc#Leatherbacks#Myfwc Com Manatee#Seaturtle#Local Tax Collector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Zoompetapixel.com

Drone Pilot Spots and Saves Man Being Attacked by Shark

Amateur drone pilot Matt Woods was sitting on his balcony in Bondi Beach, Australia and decided to send out his Mavic 2 Zoom to perhaps capture an ocean vista, but instead found a spearfisherman grappling in a life or death battle with what appears to be an aggressive mako shark.
Horry County, SCPosted by
FOX2Now

Group accused of riding endangered sea turtle in South Carolina

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A group of beachgoers is accused of riding and harassing a sea turtle in South Carolina, according to police. Police were called Monday night at about 10:51 p.m. to the area of the Garden City pier over a “large group” of people who were surrounding and riding a sea turtle, according to a call for service from the Horry County Police Department.
Sanibel, FLWINKNEWS.com

Sea turtles return to Sanibel after Elsa

Sea turtles are returning to Sanibel Island after Elsa moved through Southwest Florida. One turtle headed back to the Gulf after laying eggs in a new nest Monday morning. While we’re waiting on final numbers still, the group did tell WINK News that on Sanibel, 46 of the 85 nests that lost stakes still have eggs. Unfortunately, 39 of the nests washed away.
Animalshometownnewsbrevard.com

UF: Protect sea turtles and their nests during the summer holidays

STATEWIDE — University of Florida scientists and extension faculty at UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) are reminding Florida residents and visitors to be mindful of sea turtle nests on the beach over the summer months. Sea turtle nesting season is well underway. The nesting season began March...
Volusia County, FLnewsdaytonabeach.com

FWC Report - Manatee Deaths Exceed Annual Record

Tallahassee, FL - The 2021 preliminary manatee mortality report, issued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) last week shows that between January 1 and July 2, 2021, at least 841 manatees have died. Most have been verified but not necropsied so the cause of death is unknown.
Alligator Point, FLusf.edu

Fewer Sea Turtles Are Nesting This Season On Alligator Point, St. George Island

Michelle Darpel directs the Alligator Point Sea Turtle Patrol. Its volunteers look for signs of turtle nesting along the panhandle beach. Darpel says volunteers have only found three nests so far, a low number compared to the 15 to 20 nests her group usually finds per season. Nevertheless, she's hoping more turtles will come, especially now that the nesting season for Alligator Point is at its peak.
Manatee County, FLBay News 9

Manatee mortality: What’s killing the sea cows?

Over the past several months, there’s been an alarming wave of manatee deaths. We've already hit a record for the number of deaths, and we're only halfway through the year. The overwhelming majority has been in Brevard County, where 312 manatees have perished. Several theories have been proposed to explain...
Taylor County, FLWCTV

FWC investigating possible trapped manatee situation in Taylor Co.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission stranding team is investigating a possible trapped manatee situation at the Hickory Mound Wildlife Management Area in Taylor County. FWC told WCTV that the situation was reported to them Thursday afternoon, and they are monitoring the situation and working...
Petsgamepur.com

What do Sea Turtles eat in Minecraft?

Sea Turtles are cute, peaceful mobs in Minecraft that don’t do much to make their presence known. For the most part, they tend to just move around the sandy beaches and open waters aimlessly as they go on with their life. If you want to interact with Sea Turtles, you will need to get their attention with food, like many other mobs in the game. However, they are not going to come to you if you are offering them Wheat. Here is what Sea Turtles eat in Minecraft.
Animalsvisitpender.com

The latest news from the sea turtle hospital

Our nesting mamas continue to come ashore under the cover of darkness. But when our patients are ready to head in the opposite direction it’s in the daylight, on an outgoing tide. Last week two Kemp’s, “Njord” and “Shamrock” along with one of the few “spice girls” still in rehab, little green “Cumin” went home. Both Kemp’s had experienced a ride more terrifying than anything you would find at any theme park, and by some miracle, they lived to tell the tale. They made it through a dredge. Although significantly banged up and traumatized, with a lot of TLC by our staff they’re swimming free again. Cumin joined them after needing a little extra time to recover following her admittance over the winter as a cold stun. We release our patients as soon as possible after Dr. Harms pronounces them ready to go, and there are several more hoping he’ll stop by their tanks on his next trip to give them the good news. We do not announce the details of a release, but many visitors have been surprised and elated when they see us in our SEA TURTLE HOSPITAL blues coming over the dune. They know why we’re there and what’s going to happen next. Maybe you’ll get lucky and be at the right place at the right time over the next few months.
Fort Walton Beach, FLwaltonsun.com

Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases 9 rehabilitated sea turtles

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Gulfarium's C.A.R.E. Center successfully released nine rehabilitated sea turtles on Tuesday morning at Inlet Beach. It was a cloudy morning as the Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center released its recent sea turtle patients consisting of three different species of turtle, including four Loggerhead sea turtles, three Green sea turtles, and two Kemps Ridley sea turtles. It was the second public-invited release in over a year due to COVID-19.
Animalscounton2.com

Season’s first sea turtle hatchlings make their way to SC water

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – State wildlife officials announced the first sea turtle hatchlings of the year made it out of their nests this and into the water this week. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said a loggerhead nest at Edisto Beach State Park hatched in full.

Comments / 0

Community Policy