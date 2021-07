Jim Cramer took to Real Money to break down why Wall Street loves to hate Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. "I'm calling it "buy and scold." That's the only way to describe the hypocrisy I see and hear every day from money managers who trash Jay Powell for his transitory comments and his desire to keep things growing and then buy the heck out of the market as if nothing's wrong and we are in a fabulous bull market," Cramer wrote.