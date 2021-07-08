Cancel
Supporters’ XI: FC Cincinnati

By Doug Hildreth
massivereport.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like every Columbus Crew game over the last several weeks have featured two defining characteristics. The match has either held franchise historical significance and/or limited options in depth. Friday night’s Hell is Real Derby against FC Cincinnati is no different. Just a few days from opening the team’s...

News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLStonyspicks.com

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Two teams that are coming off goal-draws in their previous matches will lock horns on Friday, when FC Cincinnati will play host to Columbus Crew. Cincinnati kept their undefeated streak alive and extended it to three matches, while Columbus failed to win in the first match in their new stadium and are win-less in their last three.
MLSsemoball.com

Crew ties FC Cincinnati 2-2 on Berry's goal in 77th minute

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Miguel Berry scored in the 77th minute to help the 10-man Columbus Crew tie FC Cincinnati 2-2 on Friday night. Columbus (4-4-5) has won just one of its last 19 away matches -- with nine draws. Cincinnati (4-5-3) extended its unbeaten streak to four games. Lucas Zelarayan...
Cincinnati, OHfccincinnati.com

FC Cincinnati teams up with FIS to enhance fan experience at TQL Stadium

Today FC Cincinnati announced that financial technology leader FIS is serving as the team’s Official Payments Processor at TQL Stadium, where it provides an integrated set of leading-edge payment and business solutions designed to deliver exceptional fan experiences. FIS is also working with FCC to enhance the stadium’s mobile app...
MLSchatsports.com

Crew claw back to earn dramatic Hell is Real draw at FC Cincinnati

For the second game in a row, the Columbus Crew came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie 2-2, this time against FC Cincinnati in the first Hell Is Real Derby of the season at TQL Stadium. There was a lot up in the air coming into the match with 11 players out for the Black & Gold due to injury or international duty, and after a disastrous first half with early goals and a red card, it seemed the depleted roster was going to take a real toll on results. But some magic from Lucas Zelarayan pulled the Crew to a gritty away point.
MLSspectrumnews1.com

FC Cincinnati hosts Columbus, looks to break 3-game home slide

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati hosts Columbus looking to stop a three-game home slide. FC Cincinnati put together a 4-15-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-4 in home games. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game. The Crew put together a 12-6-5 record...
MLSmassivereport.com

PODCAST: Porter Adds Gas To Hell Is Real

It was a game for the ages between the Columbus Crew and F.C. Cincinnati at TQL stadium. And while things looked bleak early on with the Crew going down 2-0 and playing with 10 men for almost 50 minutes. Grit and a spectacular performance by Lucas Zelarayan earned the team an improbable point on the road. Brian, Orri, Pat, and Sam breakdown all the events of the game. Pat reviews the back-to-back-to-back games at new stadiums which he visited, and how they compare. Finally, we take a look ahead to the second game at Lower(dot)Com field.
MLSmassivereport.com

Five Crew players featured in opening group games of Gold Cup

The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup is underway with five Columbus Crew players already making appearances in the tournament. The Black & Gold was supposed to have six representatives in the Gold Cup but goalkeeper Eloy Room is back with the club after his nation of Curaçao was forced to drop out due to a COVID-19 outbreak right before its first match.
MLSfccincinnati.com

TQL Sponsors FC Cincinnati “Orange Out” Match

Total Quality Logistics (TQL) is the official sponsor of FC Cincinnati’s (FCC) nationally broadcast home match against Atlanta United on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 8:00 pm. The first 20,000 fans in the door will receive a TQL Stadium Inaugural Season collectable flag to proudly wave in the air during the game. All fans are encouraged to come dressed in orange for the team’s annual “Orange Out” match. On gameday, TQL will unveil a new space within TQL Stadium. The “TQL Beer District” brings beers from around the world to the fans of FCC, including Rhinegeist, Platform Beer Co., Sam Adams and Coors. After ordering one of ten beers available, fans can pose for a selfie on the Instagram-able photo wall. The TQL Beer District is in the southwest corner of the Stadium on the main concourse, adjacent to the Pitch View Club entrance.
MLScincinnatimagazine.com

FC Cincinnati Must Put Its Hellish Columbus Collapse in the Past

FC Cincinnati’s 2-2 draw last Friday evening vs. Columbus wasn’t a disastrous result. But given how well things broke for the hosts in the season’s first edition of Hell Is Real, a tie was definitely a disappointing result. Next up is an away match on Saturday night for Jaap Stam’s...
MLSJanesville Gazette

Montreal hosts FC Cincinnati in conference matchup

FC Cincinnati (3-5-3) vs. CF Montreal (5-3-4) Montreal; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +106, FC Cincinnati +240, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal faces FC Cincinnati in conference play. Montreal put together an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in...
MLSchatsports.com

Porter celebrates ‘mentality’ of the Crew after rare comeback versus FC Cincinnati

Like all great rivalries around the world, the Hell is Real Derby needed a villain. Caleb Porter delivered. While this short series between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, which dates back to just 2017 and didn’t start in earnest until Cincinnati became an MLS expansion side in 2019, has had its epic moments in just eight meetings, neither fanbase had someone on the other side for supporters to hate. That is no longer the case.
MLScolumbuscrew.com

STARTING XI | Tonight's Starting XI vs. FC Cincinnati

Columbus and Cincinnati kickoff from TQL Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Bally Sports Ohio & 97.1 FM The Fan. Check out tonight's match notes ahead of the first rivalry match of the 2021 season. A LOOK AT TONIGHT'S LINEUP. LAST REGULAR-SEASON MEETING. Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati met four...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Andrew Alvarez

Atlanta United reschedules match against FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta United announced schedule changes for their two upcoming MLS Regular Season matches against FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami. The road match against FC Cincinnati that was originally scheduled on July 21 at 7 p.m. will instead kick off at 8 p.m. ET. The match against Inter Miami on September 29 has been rescheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

It was a 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati in the MLSisBack tournament that spelled doom for Frank de Boer’s tenure in charge of Atlanta United. His successor, however, didn’t even get a chance to meet the two-time Wooden spoon winners before his time with the Five Stripes came crashing to an end. And as we still try to wrap our minds around what Gabriel Heinze’s sacking means for Atlanta and how to move forward, there’s a game to play tomorrow. The Five Stripes take a visit to the brand new TQL Stadium and FC Cincinnati Wednesday night as it tries to use the famous new coach bounce to snap out of an eight game winless run.
MLSOttumwa Courier

FC Cincinnati takes on Atlanta United FC after Brenner's 2-goal game

Atlanta United FC (2-4-7) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-6-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +121, Atlanta United FC +222, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati faces Atlanta United FC after Brenner scored two goals against Montreal. FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall a season ago while going 2-5-4...

