Danny Green thinks Sixers fans could be more supportive during tough times

It’s been two and a half weeks since the Sixers were eliminated from the second round of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals by the 5th seeded Atlanta Hawks. In that time, some of the rawness of emotion may have gotten better, but on the other hand, some fans are ravenous for roster change. Ben Simmons name, in particular, has been a hot topic, with trade rumors swirling since the team’s elimination. Simmons shot just 15-45 from the free-throw line during the series, and at times, especially towards the end of the series, the home fans in attendance started to lose some patience.