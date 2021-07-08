Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Danny Green thinks Sixers fans could be more supportive during tough times

By Dave Early
libertyballers.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two and a half weeks since the Sixers were eliminated from the second round of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals by the 5th seeded Atlanta Hawks. In that time, some of the rawness of emotion may have gotten better, but on the other hand, some fans are ravenous for roster change. Ben Simmons name, in particular, has been a hot topic, with trade rumors swirling since the team’s elimination. Simmons shot just 15-45 from the free-throw line during the series, and at times, especially towards the end of the series, the home fans in attendance started to lose some patience.

www.libertyballers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Al Horford
Person
Joe Pitts
Person
Allen Iverson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Golden State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Ben Simmons’ New Girlfriend, Maya Jama

Over the past few weeks, Ben Simmons has been dominating the headlines as the Philadelphia 76ers ruminate about his future. He was the subject of trade rumors after the 24-year-old failed to bring his best when the 76ers needed it the most in the playoffs. During the team’s second round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemed extremely uncomfortable on offense and was a disaster from the free throw line.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Former NBA Player Wants to Be Ben Simmons' Shooting Coach

The Sixers have completed their exit interviews following their disappointing playoff exit. Doc Rivers spoke to each player about their offseason program to prepare for next season. One player Rivers will be working with heavily is Ben Simmons. After his performance against the Hawks, it is clear that there is...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Clippers must offer 76ers for Ben Simmons

Could a trade be reached between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers that involves Ben Simmons heading out west?. Philadelphia 76ers all-star Ben Simmons’ name is anticipated to be involved in trade talks this off season due to his poor play in the playoffs. After failing to improve his offensive game specifically shooting over the past few years, the process for the Sixers might just be broken soon. If the Sixers want to compete against contenders, they have to upgrade their roster.
NBAchatsports.com

76ers Mailbag: Trade Ben Simmons To Bulls? Getting Damian Lillard Without Trading Matisse Thybulle?

Philadelphia 76ers rumors are getting spicy as the NBA Offseason gets rolling. Could the Sixers trade for Damian Lillard without trading away Matisse Thybulle? Should the Sixers give up Ben Simmons to the Chicago Bulls? What’s the potential the 76ers can get Damian Lillard without trading Tyrese Maxey? Host Chase Senior breaks all of those questions down in today’s mailbag. - Trade Ben Simmons to the Chicago Bulls? - Could the Sixers get Damian Lillard without trading Matisse Thybulle? - Could the Sixers get Lillard without trading Tryese Maxey? - Biggest bust in the 2021 NBA Draft? Let’s show the bosses at Chat Sports that Sixers fans represent - get us to 1,000 subscribers!
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: 3 free agent destinations for Danny Green

The most important free agent from the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason is Danny Green. He was a starter for the number one team in the Eastern Conference and is one of the original 3-and-D. His injury in the second round of the playoffs was felt when the Sixers eventually lost to the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAlibertyballers.com

Report: There’s a “very good chance” Sixers trade first-round pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft on July 29 is almost here, meaning trade talks are only going to increase over the next week. When it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers, most of the focus will continue to be on what happens with Ben Simmons. But regardless of what lies ahead for the young All-Star, the Sixers could be active on draft day with their first-round pick, No. 28.
NBAUSA Today

New trade suggestion has Sixers moving star Ben Simmons to Spurs

As the Philadelphia 76ers move forward into the offseason, they do have some issues that need to be addressed. One of them is what to do with star guard Ben Simmons after yet another postseason struggle for him. Simmons shot just 34.2% from the foul line and he had a...
NBAlibertyballers.com

The Best Simmons Trade

I have finally seen my new favorite trade involving Ben Simmons. It was proposed by shdwmyth in the comment section of the recent Simmons article about looking for an all star caliber player article here. It satisfies multiple rumors all in one. It gets the Timberwolves their target player in Simmons. And it gets the Sixers a strong perimeter player who is "all star caliber." Here's the trade:

Comments / 0

Community Policy