Chewy Drops as Needham Initiates With Hold Rating

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of pet food delivery company Chewy Inc. (CHWY) - Get Report were falling sharply Thursday after Needham analyst Anna Andreeva initiated coverage of the company with a hold rating. Shares of Chewy were falling 4.2% to $80.15 at last check. Last month, Chewy swung to a surprise fiscal-first-quarter profit...

