Chewy Drops as Needham Initiates With Hold Rating

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.58.