We already looked at some potential landing spots of the bigger fish available in the free-agent market, including Dougie Hamilton, Taylor Hall, and Frederik Andersen. The Expansion Draft has complicated some scenarios for teams around the league and will continue to promote player movement, trades, and transactions, which will lead teams to dive into free agency to fill voids on their roster. There are still plenty of star-studded free agents who could end up on new teams and we will continue to try to pinpoint which teams these players will end up on.