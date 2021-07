DENVER – The Rangers may not have bet explicitly on track record in making their highest draft pick in more than 40 years, but it sure didn’t hurt. In taking Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter with the second overall pick Sunday night, they got arguably the best pitcher from the college program best known for producing Major League ready pitching talent. And, in an era full of second-generation players, they took the son of a 19-year MLB veteran who pitched his way to three World Series, two All-Star games and 162 wins. His uncle, Mark, pitched 11 years in the majors, too.