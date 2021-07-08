2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Group B Preview
The 2021 Gold Cup is highlighted for American fans by Group B, where the United States Men’s National Team is featured with Canada, Martinique, and Haiti. For the USMNT, they will call Kansas City home for the entire group stage, which should mean a very raucous home field advantage. Still, the group contains some teams that are poised to challenge the Americans for group supremacy. We preview this group and each of its teams’ chances to advance to the knockout stage.www.starsandstripesfc.com
Comments / 0