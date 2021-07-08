2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Group B Preview

TOKYO — It was a devastating start to the Tokyo Olympics for the U.S. women's soccer team. The U.S., ranked No. 1 and the reigning World Cup champions, played a familiar foe: Sweden. And unfortunately for the U.S., it was a familiar result. Sweden beat them 3-0. "We got our a**** kicked, didn't we. Just a little tight, just a little nervous," U.S. star Megan Rapinoe told NPR after the game. "We had a few chances that we could have taken better that would have shifted the game quite a bit."