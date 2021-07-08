Oregon State Football: The Top 5 Linebackers The Beavers Will Face In 2021

Drake Jackson is a hybrid-edge rusher who is not just one of the best linebackers in the Pac-12, but arguably one of the top defensive players in all of college football. Already projected as a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, his mix of size at 6’ 4” and 255 pounds and strength make up for his lack of pure natural speed off the edge at times. However, when it comes to having an intangible nose for the football and being disruptive, Jackson tops just about any list.