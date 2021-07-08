Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder 3 likely to be postponed after COVID-19 outbreak in Fury’s camp

One of the most anticipated boxing matches in a while now seems likely to happen months later than originally planned. The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, which comes after a lot of initial wrangling and even an arbitrator ruling, and which was set to be a joint ESPN+/Fox Sports pay-per-view event on July 24, now seems likely to be moved following a COVID-19 outbreak in Fury’s camp. As new ESPN boxing writer Mike Coppinger writes, it seems like this may wind up in September given that Fox already has a Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence Jr. PPV set for Aug. 21. Here’s more on that from Coppinger: