Watch Tyler, The Creator’s “LEMONHEAD” music video

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rollout for Tyler, The Creator's new album Call Me If You Get Lost has included a selection of great music videos directed by Tyler under his Wolf Haley alias. Today's clip is for "LEMONHEAD," the album's clearest nod to the DJ Drama-hosted Gangsta Grillz mixtapes that inspired it. Keeping with the theme of the clips so far, Tyler appears in a field dressed like a Wes Anderson character, encouraging an elderly gentleman to play the tuba and driving a speedboat around the grassy plains. Watch above, then check out the videos for "WUSYANAME" and "CORSO."

www.thefader.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Wes Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Creator
