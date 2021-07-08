Watch Tyler, The Creator’s “LEMONHEAD” music video

Few tracks released this year have made as simultaneously convincing and concerted a push to become "the song of the summer" as "Twerkulator" by City Girls. It debuted as a snippet on TikTok, where it exploded on the platform as the soundtrack to a viral dance. Its momentum was briefly stymied by clearance issues for the instrumental (Afrika Bambaataa's "Planet Rock") but the song eventually saw an official release. Today, we get the "Twerkulator" music video from director Missy Elliot, the rap legend whose music videos are among the best ever. Her clip riffs on Godzilla with lots of vibrant colors, a creepy hair salon, and one very funny Big Ben reference. Watch above.