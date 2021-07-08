Watch Tyler, The Creator’s “LEMONHEAD” music video
The rollout for Tyler, The Creator's new album Call Me If You Get Lost has included a selection of great music videos directed by Tyler under his Wolf Haley alias. Today's clip is for "LEMONHEAD," the album's clearest nod to the DJ Drama-hosted Gangsta Grillz mixtapes that inspired it. Keeping with the theme of the clips so far, Tyler appears in a field dressed like a Wes Anderson character, encouraging an elderly gentleman to play the tuba and driving a speedboat around the grassy plains. Watch above, then check out the videos for "WUSYANAME" and "CORSO."www.thefader.com
