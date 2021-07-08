Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Multiple people detained in connection with assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police say they have arrested four more suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, bringing the total to six detained and seven killed. National Police Director Léon Charles told Radio Metropole Thursday that police are still looking for more of those responsible for the early Wednesday’s raid in which the president was shot to death and his wife, Martine, critically wounded.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
45K+
Followers
35K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Economy#Radio Metropole#Jetblue Airways#Spirit Airlines#Dominican#Haitians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public Safetydallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, Haitian officials said Thursday. James Solages and Joseph Vincent were among...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
PoliticsDaily Beast

Slain Haitian President’s Bodyguards to Be Questioned as Turmoil Deepens

Haiti has descended into further turmoil in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, with questions swirling around who was involved in the midnight attack, what countries they hailed from—and with who’s actually running the country. Since Moïse’s death, Claude Joseph, who had resigned as prime minister shortly before the...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Haitian first lady is seen in a sling at tribute for assassinated president Jovenel Moise amid violence ahead of his funeral - as it's revealed Colombian veterans involved in killing trained at Fort Benning

The widow of assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise was seen wearing a sling at a tribute for her husband while violence has started ahead of his funeral. Martine Moïse, 47, appeared in public with her three children for the first time since her surprise return to Haiti on Saturday as she attended ceremonies are being held to commemorate her husband in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Comments / 0

Community Policy