Chicago Fire vs Orlando City: Take All You Can Carry

When you aren’t a very good team, you take every single advantage that you can get. And at some point, if you take advantage enough times, you don’t just look like a good team, you are a good team. The Chicago Fire have been given chances and opportunities all season, but since their loss to FC Cincinnati, they’ve stopped taking those opportunities for granted. Now, they’ve scored three goals in each of their last three games, including this one: a 3-1 win over Orlando City. Let’s check what happened.