Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City: Take All You Can Carry

By John Carollo III
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you aren’t a very good team, you take every single advantage that you can get. And at some point, if you take advantage enough times, you don’t just look like a good team, you are a good team. The Chicago Fire have been given chances and opportunities all season, but since their loss to FC Cincinnati, they’ve stopped taking those opportunities for granted. Now, they’ve scored three goals in each of their last three games, including this one: a 3-1 win over Orlando City. Let’s check what happened.

mlsmultiplex.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

113K+
Followers
305K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ignacio Aliseda
Person
Bobby Shuttleworth
Person
Chris Mueller
Person
Nani
Person
Jonathan Bornstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Dynamo#The Chicago Fire#Fc Cincinnati#Silverster Van Der Water#Offor#The B Team Something#The New York Red Bulls#Cf Montreal#The Philadelphia Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC: Final Score 1-1 as Lions Come From Behind to Earn Road Point

Old nemesis Jozy Altidore came off the bench and played the hometown hero by giving Toronto FC a second-half lead. But Benji Michel won a penalty (after video review) and Nani did just enough to get his spot kick over the line as the Lions drew the Reds 1-1 at BMO Field. It was Toronto’s first home match in front of its own fans in more than a year. Still, Orlando City (6-3-4, 22 points) finished the season unbeaten in three matches against Toronto FC (2-8-3, 9 points) with two wins and a draw in the season series.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread for a Saturday night match-up between Orlando City (6-3-3, 21 points) and Toronto FC (2-8-2, 8 points) at BMO Field (7:30 p.m., FOX 35 Plus). It’s the third of the three scheduled meetings between the Eastern Conference rivals this season. With this week’s late policy change at the U.S.-Canada border, the match was switched to Toronto, as it was always the Reds’ home game. It’ll be Toronto’s first home match in more than a year due to previous international COVID-19 restrictions.
MLSPosted by
Chicago Sports Nation

Can Chicago Fire Back This Season?

Chicago Fire fans began the season with an optimistic mindset of what could be achieved by their team. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone to plan, and they were rooted to the bottom of the table at the end of June. Since the impressive 2017 season, it’s been a tough watch for...
MLSThe Mane Land

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union

Matches will be coming a bit thick and fast this week for Orlando City, with a showdown tomorrow night against the Philadelphia Union. The Union sit one point and one place above Orlando City in the Eastern Conference standings. Ahead of Philly’s visit, I spoke to Joe Lister, one of the assistant editors of Brotherly Game, and he did a great job of getting us up to speed on the Union.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union

Who: Philadelphia Union (2021: 6-4-5, 23 points, 4th place (pts) in the East; 6th place (ppg)) vs. Inter Miami CF(2-8-2, 8 points, 14th place (last) in the East) When: Sunday, 7:30pm (Eastern) Watch: PHL17; ESPN+. Whistle: Referee: Joseph Dickerson, Ast. Referee 1: Jeffrey Greeson, Ast. Referee 2: Gjovalin Bori, Fourth...
MLSvavel.com

Orlando City vs Philadelphia preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union play the first of a two-match road swing in Florida when they clash with Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium. Philadelphia has lost just once in their last 11 matches, rising to second place in the Eastern Conference following a 2-1 victory over D.C. United last Saturday while Orlando City has slumped to fourth as they are winless in their last three, having played out a 1-1 draw with Toronto last weekend.
Nashville, TNchatsports.com

Chicago Fire vs Nashville SC: Crash Landing

Jun 23, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) handles the ball during the second half against the Toronto FC at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports. It’s an outcome that many could’ve easily predicted, although not quite as aggressive as this. The Chicago Fire’s...
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC: Five Takeaways

For most of the game it was far from a pretty affair, but at the end of the day Orlando City left BMO Field with a point. It was a result that didn’t look particularly likely for a large part of the night, but the Lions ultimately stopped a two-game losing streak ahead of returning to the comforting confines of Exploria Stadium.
MLSchatsports.com

Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

The Chicago Fire are back at Soldier Field Wednesday night against D.C. United (7 p.m. CT, WGN-TV/CFFC Live), looking to forget about the brutal 5-1 loss to Nashville SC last time out. Fire fans could see the debut of Stanislav Ivanov, the speedy winger who had insiders raving before he...
MLSchatsports.com

Chicago Fire vs DC United: Week 14 Preview

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: Frederic Brillant #13 of D.C. United heads the ball during a game between Chicago Fire FC and D.C. United at Audi FIeld on May 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) While not exactly a forgettable game, the Chicago Fire are...
MLSchatsports.com

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting XI at FC Cincinnati

The Rob Valentino era begins tonight as Atlanta United heads to TQL Stadium for the first time to visit FC Cincinnati. How we got to this stage has already been documented so I won’t dive into things in depth here, but feel free to look back on our coverage over the past few days.
MLSnewsbrig.com

Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more

The MLS is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Chicago Fire take on Nashville SC at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have had their issues this season and have a point to prove this weekend. Chicago Fire have struggled in the MLS...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta United: Josef Martinez underscores his commitment to club

For Atlanta United, the firing of head coach Gabriel Heinze coincides with the return of Josef Martinez to the field. The star striker, banished to train away with his teammates a week ago, is back with the first team ahead of Wednesday night’s match at FC Cincinnati. Saying that he...
MLSchatsports.com

A rehydrated Atlanta United draws FC Cincinnati 1-1 in a cup half-full or half-empty kind of game

Atlanta United entered its match against FC Cincinnati looking to answer some key questions: what would the team look like under new manager Rob Valentino? Would there still be man marking? Which of the teams would hilariously give up a late lead? Would the team’s performance improve after being fully hydrated and properly fed for the first time since February? How many hat tricks would Josef score?
MLSBay News 9

Wilf family takes over ownership of Orlando City Soccer, Orlando Pride

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Lions of Major League Soccer and the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League are embarking on a new era as the Wilf family completed its purchase of the clubs and associated properties, the teams announced Wednesday. What You Need To Know. The...
MLSbigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to find some sort of positive result on the road as they take on the Colorado Rapids tonight. Dallas has a six-game winless streak on the road to start the season, while the Rapids are coming off a 1-1 draw over the weekend against San Jose. FC...
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Atlanta United ties Cincinnati 1-1, winless in 9 straight

CINCINNATI -- Ronald HernÃ¡ndez scored his first MLS goal to help Atlanta play FC Cincinnati to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night in United interim coach Rob Valentino's first game. Atlanta (2-4-8) has a franchise-record nine-game winless streak. It fired Gabriel Heinze on Sunday, a day after a 1-0 loss to...
MLSRSL Soapbox

Match preview: Real Salt Lake hosts short-handed LA Galaxy

Record: 4-4-4 (8th, west) Most goals: Damir Kreilach (7) Most assists: Aaron Herrera (5) Record: 8-5-0 (3rd, west) Most goals: Chicharito (10) Most assists: Sebastian Lletget (3), Samuel Grandsir (3), Victor Vazquez (3) Form: WWLWL. Real Salt Lake will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 loss to LAFC...

Comments / 0

Community Policy