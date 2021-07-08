Cancel
Parasite TV show will be “great” says Bong Joon-ho

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Parasite HBO TV series is still coming together, and Bong Joon-ho, who directed the movie, says it’s going well. The South-Korean filmmaker commented on the project during a panel at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Speaking at a Bong Joon-ho masterclass, he spoke highly of how the televisual spin-off...

