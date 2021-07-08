Mendocino, The Heart and Soul of California

I’ve lived in California for the last eleven years, and I’ve never been more than a couple hours north of Los Angeles. When you live in Southern California, you hear all about the beauty of Northern California, but it’s hard to imagine it for yourself. Well, the VIVA GLAM team was lucky enough to travel up north to Mendocino County early this summer, and it was an experience like no other. We left behind the traffic, dust, and scorching heat to find the beauty, heart, and soul of California.