This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Aack Cast

By Noah Jacobs, Anna Marr, Becca James, Kriska Desir, Marc Hershon
Vulture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comedy-podcast universe is ever expanding, not unlike the universe universe. We’re here to make it a bit smaller, a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each one has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the exceptional and the noteworthy. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists and especially enthusiastic people will pick their favorites. We hope to have your ears permanently plugged with the best in aural comedy.

TV & VideosVulture

The 10 Best A Black Lady Sketch Show Sketches

A Black Lady Sketch Show, the HBO sketch-comedy series created by Robin Thede, has been renewed for a third season and nominated for five 2021 Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The show has generated a host of recurring characters, two eerily prescient post-apocalyptic framing devices, and GIFs galore. It provides a spotlight for Black women and their comedy to shine. That’s womEN — plural — in every sketch, like it’s no big deal. As conversations continue about how to get even one dark-skinned woman in a project, it’s refreshing to see a show where that isn’t a concern.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix action comedy adds Pierce Brosnan to cast

Pierce Brosnan has joined the cast of The Out-Law, a new Netflix action comedy movie, Deadline reports. Brosnan joins Adam DeVine, who will play Owen, a straight-laced bank manager who's about to marry the love of his life. However, when his bank is held up by the Ghost Bandits, an infamous group of outlaws, in the week leading up to his wedding, he becomes convinced that his fiancee's parents who've just arrived in town are responsible – in other words, his in-laws are also out-laws. Tyler Spindel, who recently helmed the Happy Madison movies Father of the Year and The Wrong Missy, will direct the movie. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the script.
TV & VideosVulture

What Happens When a Podcast Turns 25

This article first ran in Hot Pod, an industry-leading trade newsletter about podcasting by Nick Quah. Radio Diaries, the documentary production nonprofit most known for the audio-diary format, turned 25 in April, which, frankly, is a lifetime when it comes to a small, lean, independent media operation. The team, nowadays affiliated with the Radiotopia collective, has been getting up to a few things to mark the anniversary, including a batch of online events revisiting past diarists as well as an All Things Considered segment that checks back in on the show’s first diarist, Amanda Brand. More such events are likely to come.
TV SeriesVulture

Jennifer Carpenter Will Return to Dexter As Some Sort of Flashback Ghost or Something

The Dexter revival is certainly a thing that is still happening, bringing with it the promise of a better ending to the original Showtime series. The ten-episode revival will pick up a decade or so in the future, or however long it’s been since we left our favorite mass murderer in his secluded log cabin, and it will see the return of the series’s original showrunner Clyde Phillips. Today, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the character of Dexter’s sister Debra Morgan, played by Jennifer Carpenter, will return. Michael C. Hall’s co-star Carpenter played Debra for all eight seasons of the show’s original run. Carpenter and Hall were also married from 2008 to 2011, so that adds a fun little frisson to the corrupt-cop-stepsibling dynamic. “But wait —” real Dexter heads are asking, “— didn’t they kill Debra off in the show’s 2013 finale?” Indeed they did, Dexhead. In an interview in October 2020, Phillips said, “We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream,’” in regards to Debra’s death. Like John Lithgow, who played the (also dead) Trinity Killer, Carpenter will most likely return in flashback sequences. The original Dexter was full of ghostly flashbacks to Dexter’s dad, so it could work.
Buffalo, NYwestsenecabee.com

Comedy

Now-sun. 11 Terence “T.K.” Kirkland — Comedian, podcast host, motivator and actor, this Compton, California via Jersey City, New Jersey, native will perform at 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10; and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St., Buffalo; $. 853-1211, www.heliumcomedy.com tues. 13 & wed. 14 Buffalo’s Funniest - […]
EntertainmentCNET

Schmigadoon review: Musical numbers, star cast carry charming comedy

Schmigadoon, Apple TV Plus' new parody of musicals, might be filled with 1940s characters singing outdated lyrics, but it's a sincere relationship story with a lot of heart. The six-episode show, which starts streaming Friday, doesn't quite answer the question of why society needed a spoof of old musicals, but it packs just enough laughs and saccharine moments to make you glad you stuck around. And in addition to Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple at the center of the story, you get to spend time with Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Fred Armisen and Jane Krakowski.
CelebritiesPlainview Daily Herald

The friendship at the heart of a last day on Earth comedy

Zoe Lister-Jones wasn’t expecting to make a best friend while casting her reboot of “The Craft.” Then Cailee Spaeny walked in. On paper, the two are worlds apart. Lister-Jones, 38, grew up in Brooklyn and has starred in network sitcoms and films and written and directed for both. Spaeny, meanwhile, is a 23-year-old up-and-coming actor from Springfield, Missouri, who is just starting to make a name for herself in television and movies (she recently played the ill-fated Erin McMenamin in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”)
TV & VideosVulture

This Week in True-Crime Podcasts: Revisiting the Wonderland Murders

The true-crime podcast universe is ever expanding. We’re here to make it a bit smaller and a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the noteworthy and the exceptional. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists will pick their favorites.
TV & Videosfuncheap.com

Stagewerx Comedy w/ Nato Green (SF Weekly’s “Best Comedian)

StageWerx presents some of the best comedians in the bay on a weekly comedy showcase every Wednesday!. For Wednesday 7/14, Nightlife on Mars, named Best Underground Comedy Show by SF Magazine, is taking over with another awesome lineup including:. Nato Green (named Best Comedian by SF Weekly) Alexandria Love (SF...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love Life: Season Two Casting Announced for HBO Max Romantic Comedy Series

Love Life is getting ready for its second season on HBO Max, and the streaming service has now announced the cast for the romantic comedy series. Punkie Johnson, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, Arian Moayed, Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim, and Blair Underwood will appear in the second season which will follow a man (William Jackson Harper) when he starts a new search for love after a years-long relationship ends.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Our Week In Music: Live Performances, Premieres, & Tons of New Podcast Episodes

In case you couldn’t keep up with the musicians, bands, and artists we’ve been throwing at you all week, here’s a quick recap …. This week, on The Music Meetup, host Elena Childers chatted with the frontwoman from Atlanta-based punk rockers Lesibu Grand! Check out their most recent badass music video for the feminist single “Not Sweet Enough” and tune in!
EntertainmentVulture

Emmys 2021

When Presented With a Black Gaze, the Emmys Turned AwayThis year’s nominations struggled to recognize works that approach Black stories as three-dimensional portraits, rather than blunt, thematic hammers. awards season July 13, 2021. It’s Time for Emmys to Expand Limited SeriesGiving comedy and drama such a wide berth without extending...
ComicsVulture

In Aack Cast, Jamie Loftus Goes to Bat for ‘Cathy’

The first time I read the word Aack! was in the global syndication of the daily comic strip “Cathy,” nestled between “Garfield” and “The Far Side” in the English-language newspapers in Malaysia, where I grew up. I lived half a world away from the creator of “Cathy,” Cathy Guisewite, but the main character’s catchphrase imprinted itself onto my brain anyway — a testament to the strip’s power in the ’80s and ’90s. “Cathy” is now typically evoked with mixed feelings, denigrated for what it is half-remembered to represent: the angst of a distinctly boomerish upper-middle-class white woman exasperated by her attempts to “have it all” (a man, a white-collar job, a body that fits with conventional beauty standards) and wracked with guilt about the whole thing. The comic ran in newspapers for 34 industrious years, from 1976 to 2010, and its brand of fame adds to the complication: Surely, anything beloved by so many suburban, middle-aged moms must be antithetical to good taste.
Movies/Film

The Best Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in August 2021

As summer continues and the weather heats up, odds are you’re going to find yourself wanting to relax, take shelter from the heat, and chill out by watching something on Netflix. Good news: there’s a whole new barrage of #content coming to the streamer in August. Even better news: we’ve sifted through it and are offering a few recommendations, along with the full list of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2021.
TV & Videossunnysidesun.com

Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Mitchells vs the Machines sets a new Netflix record

Netflix's The Mitchells vs The Machines has become the streaming service's biggest animated film of all time. The film, which comes from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, has now been watched by 53 million households in its first 28 days of release. For comparison, 43...

