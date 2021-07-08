Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX: “GTX” Performance Badge Officially Launched

By GTspirit Team
gtspirit.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and GTX Max, performance versions of the ID.4 full electric crossover. The GTX will be available with a starting price of £48,510 OTR while the GTX Max will start from £55,840 OTR. The ID.4 GTX and GTX Max are the initial models of...

gtspirit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Badge#Luggage#Gtx#300hp#Dynamic Chassis Control#Dc#Ccs#12 Way Electric#Emergency Assist#Side Assist#The Design Package Plus#Meb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Tom's Guide

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 review: The electric car for the rest of us

Volkswagen’s first purpose-built EV in the US eschews performance in favor of being a daily driver. Other than a laggy infotainment screen, the ID.4 hits all the needs of the average consumer. Today's best Volkswagen ID.4 deals. See all prices (1 found) Volkswagen ID.4: Specs. Release Date: Now for rear-wheel...
CarsT3.com

Charged: watch the Volkswagen ID.4 review now

Welcome to Charged – a brand new series celebrating the latest and greatest automotive inventions and electric cars from around the world. From luxury super saloons to eco-friendly SUVs, Charged will showcase amazing technology designed to make our commutes quicker, quieter and cleaner. In the first episode, we've got Volkswagen's...
CarsAutoblog

Volkswagen announces new midsize ID.8 electric crossover

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess recently headlined an event announcing the group's freshly minted global strategy, dubbed New Auto. Part of Diess' time at the mic was used to lay out the group's most important plans for electrification and mobility over the next decade. Apparently, though, the head honcho didn't stick to the script he'd written for the event, which he later uploaded to LinkedIn. Exactly halfway through the written comments, a bulleted list mentions a brand new vehicle known as the ID.8, to be an electric offering in the same segment as the Atlas midsize crossover (pictured). Diess didn't mention the ID.8 in the speech he delivered, and the only footnote to the ID.8 reference in the manuscript is "This vehicle is not for sale yet," so we don't know anything else about it.
CarsPosted by
The Independent

Volkswagen ID.4: God himself might be interested in this all-electric VW

According to the website catholic.org, penance is defined as “contrition, a clear and decisive rejection of the sin committed, together with a resolution not to commit it again, out of the love one has for God and which is reborn with repentance. The resolution to avoid committing these sins in the future is a sure sign that your sorrow is genuine and authentic. This does not mean that a promise never to fall again into sin is necessary. A resolution to try to avoid the near occasions of sin suffices for true repentance. God’s grace in cooperation with the...
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

VW ID.4 Max Priced From £48,510 In UK

Volkswagen’s sporty new version of the ID.4 electric SUV – the GTX – is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £48,510. The go-faster model will be available in a choice of two variants, with the standard GTX model joined by the more comprehensively equipped GTX Max.
CarsAutoweek.com

Volkswagen Boss Confirms ID.8 SUV Is Coming

Volkswagen's Herbert Diess has confirmed that VW will roll out a VW ID.8. The VW ID.8 will be comparable to the midsize VW Atlas. Details are minimal, but it's expected to ride on the scalable MEB platform that underpins the rest of the Volkswagen EV lineup. During a presentation on...
CarsMotorAuthority

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz spy shots and video: Modern electric Bus takes shape

Volkswagen's electric successor to the iconic Microbus, which was previewed by 2017's ID Buzz concept vehicle, has been spotted testing in prototype form (earlier shots showed a test mule). The prototypes are barely disguised, but some finer details like the lights are camouflaged by stickers. There are also fake elements...
Carsinsideevs.com

New Spy Photos Shed More Light On Volkswagen ID Buzz

Volkswagen will launch the production model previewed by the ID Buzz concept in 2022 in Europe and in 2023 in the United States. The concept was shown back in 2017 and it wasn’t until a few months ago that we finally got to see the very first production bodied prototypes after several sets of mule photos.
Carsgtspirit.com

BMW X5, X6 and X7 Limited Editions in Full Black and Red Trims

BMW just presented new 2022 limited editions for the BMW X5, X6 and X7. Black Vermilion is offered on the X5 and X6 while Frozen Black edition is offered on the X7. The central focus of the new X5 model is the red and black finish. The Shadowline kidney grille has been finished in high-gloss black paint with red vertical bars which creates a stark contrast to the Frozen Black Metallic paint finish whereas the rear part of the vehicle features Darkened M Shadowline Adaptive Full LED headlights with Laser Lights in blue X design signature.
CarsCleanTechnica

Why The Volkswagen ID.4 Is 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year — I Think

As I revealed and discussed in a recent CleanTech Talk podcast, the Volkswagen ID.4 won the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year award. This article is another celebration of the vehicle, as well as an explanation of why it won — sort of. One unique thing about our awards is that we pick the finalists but then voters pick the winner. So, I can explain why I think the Volkswagen ID.4 won the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year award, but this is not a perfect summary of the reasons why everyone who voted for the ID.4 voted for it.
Carssouthfloridareporter.com

The New VW ID.4, Says Steve, Is Worth Waiting For

The ID.4 is ready for primetime and is the genesis of VW’s all-electric intentions. The ID sub-brand is VW’s name for a family of electric cars that, at least here in the U.S., is expected to spawn 2 new models over the next 3 years. It’s built upon a dedicated...
CarsAutoExpress

Hyundai Ioniq 5 review

The Ioniq 5 family hatchback represents a real shift forward in Hyundai’s ability to chase down premium electric rivals, helping to persuade EV buyers who are motivated by stylish design, great on-board tech and practical range and charging speeds, to invest in the Korean brand. With stunning looks and a...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Looks Way Different Than Its Original Concept

Volkswagen is well on its way to electrifying its lineup, and one of the more exciting options on the horizon is the ID. Buzz. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz probably won’t be its production name, but it will indeed be an electric version of VW’s famous microbus from the 60s. Volkswagen fans were excited after seeing images of the original concept car. However, the production version of the VW ID. Buzz actually looks quite different.
Buying CarsJalopnik

A Brand New Volkswagen GTI From 2001 Is Going To Auction

Another “new” German car that is also decades old is up for sale. A GTI 25th Anniversary Edition will go to auction in the UK with just eight miles on its odometer. And despite being twenty years old, this GTI just got its first pre-delivery inspection, according to the auction house selling the hatch.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Yes, This Is Really the Ford Bronco’s Front License Plate Mount

It looks like it's trying to spit it out. Front license plates are a tough detail to accommodate in any vehicle design, especially one as rigidly retro as the regal 2021 Ford Bronco. In retrospect, it should have been obvious why Ford didn't show off prototypes with plates installed, because if it had, we would've realized its awful location.
CarsCarscoops

This 2,000 HP, 7-Second Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Is The World’s Fastest

While the Lamborghini Huracan is slowly heading towards the end of its lifecycle, it remains a favorite among those looking to build an insane street-legal drag car that can set astonishing quarter-mile times. We have featured this twin-turbocharged Huracan in the past when it was performing some massive wheelies at...
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes SL Roadster, Aston Martin Valkyrie, BMW i3: Car News Headlines

The next generation in the line of Mercedes-Benz SL sports cars is out testing and almost ready for its debut, judging by the lack of camouflage gear on the latest prototypes. The new SL will be much sportier than its predecessor thanks to a lightweight soft-top roof, plus a chassis designed by the AMG, which is handling development of the car.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Is Powered By An AMG V8 Engine

We love a good engine swap. Whether we're talking about a rotary engine in a BMW M6, a 2JZ in a Corvette Z06, or the five-pot from an Audi RS3 in a Golf R, there's something really cool about changing the character of a vehicle by changing its source of power. Obviously, not everyone feels this way and some consider an engine swap to be sacrilege of the highest order, but that won't stop them from happening. The latest we've come across is one that is certainly uncommon, if not the only of its kind. This 1969 Ford Mustang is now powered by an AMG engine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy