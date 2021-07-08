Cancel
Paramount+ makes a deal with the devil, renews Evil for season 3

By Chancellor Agard
EW.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only thing necessary for Evil to succeed is for a streaming service to renew it — thankfully one did. Paramount + has ordered a third season of Michelle and Robert King's thought-provoking and critically-acclaimed psychological drama — so canned margaritas for everyone! Evil, which moved from CBS to Paramount+ in between seasons 1 and 2, is only three episodes into its new cycle and has already become "one of the service's top acquisition drivers, with viewership growing week over week compared to the first season," according to a press release.

