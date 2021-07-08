Cancel
Carolina Beach, NC

Wilmington-area beaches strive to provide access for visitors, residents with disabilities

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As the founder of Ocean Cure, Kevin Murphy’s mission is making sure people with physical disabilities enjoy the beach. For the nonprofit group, Carolina Beach is a great place for visitors with disabilities thanks to organizations such as Life Rolls On – a Los Angeles-based organization founded by quadriplegic Jesse Billauer so anyone with paralysis can enjoy surfing. Murphy said Carolina Beach is now home to the most accessible beach on the East Coast with 3,000 square feet of wheelchair-accessible matting. He added that it was not an easy task dealing with officials, permits and regulations to get the work done.

