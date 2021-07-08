Sackets Harbor firefighters rappel down 20-foot drop to help 26-year-old man who fell off cliff

SACKETS HARBOR — The village fire department rappelled down a 20-foot drop at the battlefield Thursday morning to provide care to a 26-year-old who had fallen off the cliff. Shortly after 2 a.m., the Sackets Harbor Fire Department responded to the cliffs at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield for a man who had fallen down and landed on a roughly five-foot wide rock shoreline. At least one member with the fire department used rope rescue gear to rappel down the cliff and provide medical care to the patient.