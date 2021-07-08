Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sackets Harbor, NY

Sackets Harbor firefighters rappel down 20-foot drop to help 26-year-old man who fell off cliff

By BEN MUIR bmuir@wdt.net
nny360.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACKETS HARBOR — The village fire department rappelled down a 20-foot drop at the battlefield Thursday morning to provide care to a 26-year-old who had fallen off the cliff. Shortly after 2 a.m., the Sackets Harbor Fire Department responded to the cliffs at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield for a man who had fallen down and landed on a roughly five-foot wide rock shoreline. At least one member with the fire department used rope rescue gear to rappel down the cliff and provide medical care to the patient.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Sackets Harbor, NY
Watertown, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliffs#Foot Drop#Firefighters#Medical Care#Accident#Samaritan Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy