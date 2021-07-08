Eastern Connecticut State University offers new hemp cultivation minor this fall

Eastern Connecticut State University will offer one of the state’s first hemp cultivation minors this fall and has plans to expand the program into an interdisciplinary major in the future.

The university announced on Thursday that it could host classes that focus on cultivating the plant from seed to harvest after the CT Department of Agriculture licensed the university as an official hemp producer — one week after Connecticut became the 19th state to legalize recreational cannabis

The university looks to teach future hemp entrepreneurs and increase undergraduate student interest in plant biology, according to a news release.

Plant biologist Bryan Connolly will be leading the program and teaching students basic plant biology with an emphasis on hemp. He clarified that the program will not focus on marijuana or cannabis plants at this time. The difference between these plants is the levels of THC. Hemp has the lowest content at around 0.3 percent.

“Students will gain a better understanding of what the plant is and understand the differences between cannabis and hemp, the uses of hemp and CBD and THC,” Connolly said. “Hopefully they will be able to get hands-on training and grow a plant, which is really more of an art form in some ways than a science.”

The classes will explore cannabidiol (CBD) types, the process of cultivation, fiber and seeds, trellis, and understanding different tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels in different types of cannabis.

Students will learn through a “practical, hands-on approach” and have access to a secure and carefully controlled grow room for the class’s plants.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs William Salka explained the college’s future plans for the program: “One track will be based on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and include chemistry and health sciences,” he said. “The second track will involve more of the business and policy side of the cannabis industry, including management and marketing, economics, criminology and political science.”

The global industrial hemp market was at $4.71 billion in 2019, according to Grand View Research.

“As the cannabis industry grows, there will be demand for college graduates who can develop new strands of cannabis, cultivate and harvest the crops, and process the product for sale,” he said. “There will also be demand for graduates who understand the business and policy side of this industry. Eastern’s cannabis program and focus on the liberal arts are intended to fill both needs while ensuring our graduates are prepared not only to enter this industry but develop into leaders in their fields.”