Muncie, IN

Lost Bayou Ramblers to Perform at Canan Commons July 10th

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Rick Zeigler— Muncie, IN– Acclaimed progressive Cajun band Lost Bayou Ramblers will be performing in a FREE outdoor concert as part of the 2021 Muncie Three Trails Music Series. The concert will take place at 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 10th at Canan Commons (500 S. Walnut St.) in the heart of downtown Muncie, IN. The Lost Bayou Ramblers will also be performing a special acoustic set at 7 PM to open the show.

