Lost Bayou Ramblers to Perform at Canan Commons July 10th
By Rick Zeigler— Muncie, IN– Acclaimed progressive Cajun band Lost Bayou Ramblers will be performing in a FREE outdoor concert as part of the 2021 Muncie Three Trails Music Series. The concert will take place at 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 10th at Canan Commons (500 S. Walnut St.) in the heart of downtown Muncie, IN. The Lost Bayou Ramblers will also be performing a special acoustic set at 7 PM to open the show.munciejournal.com
Comments / 0