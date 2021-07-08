Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Five reasons the ECB didn't follow the Fed on inflation

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2ZeV_0ar8NvTr00

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Setting out a policy strategy shift on Thursday, the European Central Bank left many questions unanswered but made one point abundantly clear: it would not follow its U.S. counterpart in targeting an average level of inflation.

The fact that it put distance between the two regimes in such a stark way reflects both the ECB’s own struggles and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s difficulty in communicating how average inflation-targeting actually works and impacts policy.

The following are five takeaways on why the ECB did not copy the Fed.

POLITICS

Average inflation-targeting means making an explicit commitment to overshooting your target after missing it for a longer period. That would be a big no-no for inflation-wary Germany, the region’s largest economy.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said a temporary overshoot might happen and in some situations the ECB would put in place policies that resulted in such a swing. But that is still not a goal and falls short of the Fed’s overshoot commitment.

This may be seen as a victory for Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann who has persistently rejected the idea of shooting for price growth above the target.

“Are we doing average inflation-targeting like the Fed? The answer is no, very squarely,” Lagarde told a news conference

BIGGER

The ECB’s own inflation misses have been much bigger than the Fed’s, so getting an average would mean bigger overshoots.

Last year’s inflation averaged just 0.3%, well below the ECB’s 2% target, while in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, inflation was 1.2%.

Offsetting these is all but impossible. It would mean huge overshoots with a nearly depleted policy arsenal, a combination that would challenge the ECB’s credibility. Even if there was policy space for such swing, political opposition would be overwhelming. Moreover, gyrations on such a scale would not be healthy for an economy.

FLEXIBILITY

The ECB has tailored its entire strategy towards flexibility. It targets inflation over a medium term, an undefined, vague concept, while its tolerance for deviations is similarly loosely worded to give the Governing Council maximum flexibility.

The bank’s guidance on future policy moves is also imprecise, so moving to a Fed-style average would actually reduce that cherished flexibility.

MESSY

Targeting average inflation over a period is messy. It requires the central bank to define a time period and a specific inflation measure it looks at.

Markets then hold the central bank accountable and price assets accordingly. Such a framework either reduces the ECB’s flexibility or, if it does not specify the terms of the framework, will leave markets confused, causing asset price volatility.

THE FED’S STRUGGLES

The Fed’s own difficulties also dissuaded the ECB.

The Fed decided on Flexible Average Inflation Targeting last August but has been widely criticised for not defining how much of an overshoot would be allowed over what length of time.

A year later the picture is still not clear. In fact, different inflation forecasts and different sensitivities to inflation risk have left a broad division among policymakers. Some see rate increases already next year while some expect the first move only in 2024.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Inflation Targeting#Ecb#Fed#The European Central Bank#Bundesbank#The Governing Council#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessUS News and World Report

ECB Survey Sees Higher Growth, Inflation in Next 2 Years

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone growth and inflation could be higher this year and next than earlier predicted, the European Central Bank's Survey of Professional Forecasters showed on Friday. Inflation, targeted at 2% by the ECB, could hit 1.9% this year, above the 1.6% predicted three months ago while 2022...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ECB policymakers don't expect to decide on bond buys in September -sources

FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is photographed in front of the former head quarter of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2019. Picture is taken on slow shutter speed while zooming. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim...
Businesswkzo.com

Take Five: The great Fed conundrum

(Reuters) – 1/TALKING TAPER. The U.S. Fed meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and looks set to debate when and how to kick off a bond taper, even as a surging Delta variant caseload revives economic risks from a pandemic many policymakers had hoped was drawing to a close. In June,...
Economywsau.com

ECB’s Wunsch uncomfortable with multi-year commitment on rates: CNBC

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers Pierre Wunsch said on Friday he was uncomfortable with the ECB’s new guidance, which has been taken as a commitment not to raise interest rates for five or six years. “My dissent shouldn’t be dramatised,” Wunsch, the Belgian central bank governor, said in...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Sees a Sharp Rebound with ECB Stimulus Plans

The GBPEUR exchange rate rallied 0.69% on Thursday to cap a strong two-day rebound in the pound sterling. The European Central Bank implied that rates will remain low for a long time, while stimulus will also be applied for an extended period. The GBP to EUR now trades above the...
BusinessUS News and World Report

ECB Pledges Record Low Rates to Reach 2% Inflation

The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to help sluggish inflation in the euro zone rise back to its elusive 2% target. ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference the bank was committed to "a persistently accommodative monetary policy...
Currenciesinvesting.com

FX Outlook: What To Expect For Euro Post-ECB

The European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement was the most important event this week, but it did not inspire any breakout moves for EUR/USD. This, of course, is exactly what central bankers hoped for, which is limited volatility when big announcements are made. For the ECB, its first major inflation change in two decades was announced earlier this month and today, making the change in forward guidance official. EUR/USD initially traded above 1.1830, but by the London close, it dropped below 1.1760 intraday. We talked about the possibility of EUR/USD rallying after the rate decision in yesterday’s note, but the distance that the ECB has put between itself and other central banks prevented a durable bounce.
BusinessUS News and World Report

TEXT-Statement From the ECB Following Policy Meeting

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Following is the statement from the European Central Bank following its policy meeting. In its recent strategy review, the Governing Council agreed a symmetric inflation target of two per cent over the medium term. The key ECB interest rates have been close to their lower...
Businessdtnpf.com

How Much Inflation Will the Fed Tolerate?

In 2012, the Federal Reserve did something it had never done before. It announced an inflation target. Today, with inflation on the rise, the Fed is being asked some big questions about that target. In its 2012 policy statement, the central bank said it would strive for 2% inflation, the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ECB promises even longer support for euro zone economy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank unveiled new policy guidance on Thursday that hints at even longer support for the bloc's struggling economy, in line with its recent commitment to boost inflation that has undershot the ECB's 2% target for nearly a decade. Unveiling a new strategy and a...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

ECB renews orientation to achieve higher inflation target

(Bloomberg) – The European Central Bank revised its policy stance on when it could raise interest rates, saying it will continue to apply ultra-flexible monetary stimulus until it has strong evidence that it can hit its new inflation target on a sustainable basis. This measure allows policy makers to hold rates at a record low for longer and extend bond purchases. They also said they won’t necessarily react immediately if inflation exceeds their target for a while. The new language follows a review of the 18-month strategy by the ECB, in which the inflation target was raised to 2%, from just under 2%. The key change in policy orientation means that even If inflation is on target at the end of the ECB’s three-year forecast horizon, officials will not necessarily have to respond with a tighter policy. Currently, the ECB forecasts average price growth of just 1.4% in 2023, suggesting that any rate hike is years away.
BusinessFinancial Times

ECB vows to persist with negative rates in bid to fuel inflation

The European Central Bank will keep buying bonds and maintain its deeply negative interest rates in an attempt to shift the eurozone economy out of its persistent pattern of sluggish inflation, its policymakers decided on Thursday. The ECB also said it was prepared to tolerate a moderate and transitory overshoot...
Businessactionforex.com

ECB Research: Stepping Up on Inflation Ambitions, But Not on Tools

ECB’s first meeting since the new strategy took effect was mostly about aligning the language from the June decision to the review outcome. The bond buying (APP and PEPP) guidance were unchanged. The main new element worth highlighting is the forward guidance on rates stating that inflation has to reach...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

The ECB will accept a transitional period in which inflation exceeds 2%

Frankfurt (Germany), Jul 22 (EFE) .- The European Central Bank (ECB) will accept “a transitional period in which inflation is moderately higher than the target”, which is a rate of 2% in the medium term. The Governing Council of the ECB has decided at its meeting this Thursday to modify...

Comments / 0

Community Policy