Vernon, NY

Vernon Downs to host NYSS races with noon post time

 15 days ago

VERNON — Vernon Downs will host to three divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings on Friday with a noon post time. Chapheart and driver Corey Calahan are the 2-1 morning line favorite in the $33,600 first division. The colt by Chapter Seven-Hip To My Heart is trained by Trond Smedshammer. He was fourth in his only start which occurred at Yonkers in a leg of NYSS. He used a 29-second last quarter to run the mile in 1:59.1.

romesentinel.com

