Kansas City, MO

Kansas City restaurants applaud making cocktails-to-go permanent

By John Pepitone
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Helping bars and restaurants hurt by the pandemic is the goal behind a new law that makes cocktails-to-go permanent in the Show-Me State. Some say it may take years for bars and restaurants to fully recover from the impact the virus has had on our economy. Many customers already have gotten used to the convenience of including an alcoholic drink to-go, so part of this is about making it more convenient for consumers.

Community Policy