2021 Big 12 coach rankings: Lincoln Riley remains at the top, but Matt Campbell is closing the gap

It's no secret: Oklahoma bolstered its roster for 2021 through the transfer portal. However, one of the more significant moves of the offseason dealt directly with the Sooners' activity. Ranked by 247Sports as the number-two overall transfer in the 2021 transfer portal rankings, it's safe to say Eric Gray figures to be an impact player this fall. The former Tennessee running back joined OU for the spring and, in that short amount of time, he brought a level of appreciation to his new head coach.