Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2021 Big 12 coach rankings: Lincoln Riley remains at the top, but Matt Campbell is closing the gap

By Ben Kercheval
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen our college football team at CBS Sports and 247Sports ranked every Power Five coach last month, it was a unique snapshot of an unprecedented time. Ranking coaches No. 1 through No. 65 annually is difficult enough, but what about when a global pandemic completely unsettles the process? Assigning that weight to everyone's body of work makes the process that much more convoluted.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Neal Brown
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Dave Aranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#American Football#Cbs Sports#247sports#Sooners#Iowa State#The Big 12#Cyclones#Tcu#Frogs#Wisconsin Whitewater#Jayhawks#N A#Covid#K State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Has Scary Admission On Spencer Rattler

In his first year as Oklahoma football‘s starting quarterback last fall, Spencer Rattler showed off his five-star potential. He bounced back from some shaky games early on to put up big numbers for a redshirt freshman. Through his first four games—wins over Missouri State and Texas bookending back-to-back losses to...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
Arlington, TXPosted by
12up

Lincoln Riley just trolled every Big 12 team out there

Once again, the Oklahoma Sooners will enter the new season with monster expectations, as they've truly been the best team in the Big 12 for a while now. Head coach Lincoln Riley knows all about this. At Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, Riley opened up his presser by...
College SportsUSA Today

Lincoln Riley named to 2021 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

The 2021 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List has been announced. 17 of the nation’s best coaches were represented in the compilation featuring all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Sun Belt and an independent. The list was created through an evaluation process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Matt Campbell’s Admission On Future

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell is one of the hottest coaches in the college game — and with his collegiate success came some serious interest from multiple NFL franchises this offseason. The sixth-year Cyclones head coach was reportedly courted by the Detroit Lions and New York Jets. Bombshell reports from CBS...
NFL247Sports

Lincoln Riley excited about O-line's potential

As Oklahoma heads into a crucial 2021 season, the roster appears to be as loaded as its been in awhile. The Sooners feature talent and depth at several positions, something that can be said on each side of the ball. However, in order to reach championship aspirations, you have to win the line of scrimmage. While the offensive line is somewhat of a mystery, OU's head coach feels there's plenty of promise up front.
Iowa State247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said during Big 12 Media Day

ARLINGTON, Tex. — For the first time since the end of spring practice, Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell met with the media at the conference's media days. During his 20 minute interview at the podium, Campbell hit on several topics. Here's everything the head coach said during the press conference...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley says 2020 Iowa State was toughest Big 12 Championship opponent

To state the obvious, Oklahoma football is no stranger to the Big 12 Conference Championship Game. The Sooners have captured the conference crown each of the past six seasons, a stretch that extends well beyond the restoration of the conference title game in 2017. In fact Oklahoma is the only Big 12 school with multiple title game title appearances since the game was brought back, having faced four different schools -- TCU, Texas, Baylor and Iowa State -- in four years.
Arlington, TX247Sports

Lincoln Riley opens Big 12 Media Days press conference with major flex

ARLINGTON, Texas — Lincoln Riley told no lies when he began his press conference at the annual Big 12 Media Days event. But he did drop the mic a little bit. "Good to be back in our second home here," said a smiling Riley during his second sentence at the festivities, which have been reinstated after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
College Sports247Sports

Lincoln Riley appreciates Eric Gray's 'professionalism'

It's no secret: Oklahoma bolstered its roster for 2021 through the transfer portal. However, one of the more significant moves of the offseason dealt directly with the Sooners' activity. Ranked by 247Sports as the number-two overall transfer in the 2021 transfer portal rankings, it's safe to say Eric Gray figures to be an impact player this fall. The former Tennessee running back joined OU for the spring and, in that short amount of time, he brought a level of appreciation to his new head coach.
College SportsIowa State Daily

Matt Campbell named to Dodd Trophy watch list

Matt Campbell's name continues to be added to preseason praise, with the sixth-year head coach of the Cyclones being added to the Dodd Trophy watch list Tuesday. Campbell is no stranger to this watch list, being named to the list in 2019 and now again in 2021. The Dodd Trophy...
Iowa State247Sports

Matt Campbell explains why he didn't leave Iowa State for different coaching job

Matt Campbell is quite the program builder. He nearly turned Iowa State into a Big 12 champion in just his fifth year as head coach. There were a lot of rumblings about Campbell leaving Iowa State for a “bigger” program and even rumors of him jumping to the NFL to coach the Detroit Lions. But, there were conflicting reports about him turning down the Lions and the Lions never offering him a contract. However, the point stands, Campbell didn’t leave the Cyclones program for any other job.
Arlington, TX247Sports

Reaction to Lincoln Riley's 'second home' remark at Big 12 Media Days

Initial remarks from Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley went viral Thursday after the four-time Big 12 champion mentioned the Sooners' 'second home' inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, site of the conference title game. His mic drop moment, relatively subtle from someone who doesn't often provide bulletin board material, reverberated around what's been a one-sided league in recent years.
College Sports247Sports

Hot seat rankings: CBS Sports ranks every Big 12 head coach

Over the last few seasons, the Big 12 has gone through a significant number of coaching changes at different programs. Six schools have coaches that have three or less years of experience at their respective school, while a mere four schools have coaches that have been on the sideline at their school for significant time. Those coaches? Matt Campbell at Iowa State, Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State and Gary Patterson at TCU.

Comments / 0

Community Policy