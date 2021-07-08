2021 Big 12 coach rankings: Lincoln Riley remains at the top, but Matt Campbell is closing the gap
When our college football team at CBS Sports and 247Sports ranked every Power Five coach last month, it was a unique snapshot of an unprecedented time. Ranking coaches No. 1 through No. 65 annually is difficult enough, but what about when a global pandemic completely unsettles the process? Assigning that weight to everyone's body of work makes the process that much more convoluted.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0