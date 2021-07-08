Cancel
Some Bears Will Live Play to Play at Camp

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
 15 days ago

The bubble for years in the NFL meant players who could make the team or also could wind up being cut.

They're in the bubble, hoping it doesn't pop on them.

Last year the bubble at training camp took on a new meaning courtesy of COVID-19. Teams like the Bears sought to establish their own bubbles, of sorts, to keep out the coronavirus.

This year with the vaccine taking hold, the bubble can return to its original meaning.

Come the end of August there will be players who could be on the roster, could be cut. Which Bears will be bubble boys, to borrow a phrase from Seinfeld?

With the Bears, there are several players vying for roster spots whose fates seem to revolve around the flip of coins. They're facing tight battles with another player or players in camp.

Here are the bubble boys and the large number of receivers in it reflect the highly competitive nature of the position at this camp:

WR Javon Wims

Wims made nice progress in 2019 with 18 receptions after just four in his rookie year. Then, last year he seemed to take a huge step backward with only six receptions and 48 yards on 294 offensive snaps, an ejection and a disastrous dropped tying touchdown catch against New Orleans in the playoffs. Where does he go? Wims really needs to improve his catch percentage. He is at 50% for his career, 28 for 56. Considering his target radius and size overall, it should be much higher. This camp represents either an end or a chance to get back on track for Wims in the last year of his rookie contract. It's not easy to find 6-foot-2, 221-pound receiver. One way Wims can show he belongs is to play a bigger special teams role than the 60 plays he had last year. With Cordarrelle Patterson gone, the team needs a gunner and Wims has the size and speed to take a stab at the position the way Josh Bellamy did and the way Patterson did. It's possible he could compete for this as well as fourth receiver. It wouldn't hurt.

Roster Chances: 3 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 1 out of 5.

WR Riley Ridley

After two seasons of not showing he belonged among the team's top four receivers, it's time for Ridley to step up and at least prove he can handle all aspects of the game from route running to understanding the offense to beating coverage. A fourth-round pick, he has disappointed to date with 10 total catches for 108 yards. Ridley has played 149 offensive snaps and doesn't contribute on special teams. So it's difficult for him to be active on game day. Ridley is one veteran receiver who will benefit greatly from preseason. In 2019, he played only a minor role in preseason and had three catches for 19 yards in one game, none in the other games. Of course, last year there were no preseason games. Since he's been in only 10 regular-season games the last two years, he needs the playing time and needs to make a mark with receivers like Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd pushing him for his roster spot.

Roster Chances: 2 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 3 out of 5.

WR Dazz Newsome

Rookie receivers usually are not seen and not heard, unless they're prominent on draft day. Darnell Mooney was the exception to the rule as a late draft pick who played a huge role. It's possible Newsome, as a sixth-round pick, plays more of a role with the team than other rookie receivers because he can take over punt return duties after excellent college production with this. The opportunity is there due to Tarik Cohen's ACL tear last year. It might be better not to risk Cohen on such a hazardous chore. At least this would get Newsome active on game day over other receivers like Ridley, Wims, Byrd or Goodwin. If he's active, he could get used in games and produce. Newsome's broken collarbone in offseason work set him back in terms of learning, but he should be ready for training camp or very early during it. Newsome also has upside working in his favor and several other receivers are known quantities who haven't produced.

Roster Chances: 3 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 4 out of 5.

WR Damiere Byrd

Byrd's greatest obstacle is picking up the offense itself, and handling competition from a desperate Anthony Miller. The battle between Byrd and Miller might be close because Miller's one big advantage is something he never seems to take seriously, while Byrd has speed Miller can't match. Miller has knowledge of the offense and a fit within it that Byrd can't match until he has been playing in it for a while. However, Miller has never been serious enough about the offense and working his role, according to several comments by coaches over the past three years. Miller can emerge as the slot receiver again by getting in the playbook and executing on the field. Otherwise, Byrd could continue the ascension he started two years ago with Arizona, then continued last year with New England when he hauled in 47 passes for 604 yards. Considering his speed, Byrd needs to show it more. It hasn't always been apparent in past play.

Roster Chances: 3 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 1 out of 5.

RB Khalil Herbert

It would be easy to see a sixth-round rookie running back like Herbert shrink into the background as an inactive player on game day. However, like with Newsome he should be a big-time special teams player. He might be their best kick returner but being active on game day as a return man will let him be available as a ball carrier if there is an injury or some other need for him to play. This can also get Herbert an edge over Artavis Pierce and Ryan Nall in a battle for a roster spot, although Nall has played other roles on return teams besides return man. Herbert is a back with burst, strength and great speed. In short, he has an edge on his competition in every way.

Roster Chances: 4 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 4 out of 5.

TE Jake Butt

They found a need to bring in Butt because the third tight end spot isn't entirely clear. They let Demetrius Harris leave as a free agent third tight end, and Butt is battling Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington and even Holtz for third tight end. Third tight ends need to be prominent special teams performers in coverage or blocking on returns. Can Butt do this after four surgeries and three ACL tears? Butt might have an edge on others in terms of playing time and actual receiving ability. However, Horsted played in six NFL games two years ago. Harrington has been called a strong blocker with good hands by scouts in the draft run up. It will not be an easy path to the third tight end spot for Butt.

Roster Chances: 2 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 2 out of 5.

OLB James Vaughters

Last year the former CFL and Packers player had no real competition from rookie Trevis Gipson and it was only Barkevious Mingo preventing him from getting playing time as backup to Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Gipson was converting from a down lineman to stand-up edge linebacker, so it was going to take time and this bought Vaughters time. By making 1 1/2 sacks and two tackles for loss last year, Vaughters didn't exactly prove himself indispensable. His roster spot could be dependent entirely on the progress Gipson has made since last year. Another factor working against Vaughters is inside linebacker Christian Jones is a player with the ability to flip outside and play as an edge rusher at times.

Roster Chances: 2 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 3 out of 5.

LB Josh Woods

Apparently it's Woods who ranks ahead of Joel Iyiegbuniwe because when Roquan Smith went out with an elbow injury last year the Bears turned first to Woods for the playoffs and then to practice squad player Manti Te'o. Woods didn't show enough positives last year in his opportunity to play extensively for the first time to indicate he could beat out veterans Austin Calitro or Christian Jones for a defensive reserve role. The Bears kept only four inside linebackers last year so Woods will have a difficult time exhibiting skills strong enough to maintain a spot on the 53-man roster. His best shot would be if the team kept five inside linebackers.

Roster Chances: 2 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 3 out of 5.

LB Austin Calitro

Besides possessing nine starts, Calitro has been a key special teams player for Seattle, Jacksonville and Denver. As such, he is an ideal addition for depth purposes. Calitro will make no one forget about Roquan Smith in his pass coverage. He struggled at it in the two seasons when he had his nine starts. However, he can be the downhill attacking type of linebacker like the Bears had as a sub when they had Nick Kwiatkoski. He needs to show in preseason his skills are better than those of Woods and Iyiegbuniwe. He's the type of player the Bears wouldn't bring back on the practice squad because they wouldn't get the chance. Some other team would likely sign him based on his size (240 pounds) and overall experience.

Roster Chances: 3 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 1 out of 5.

DB Jordan Lucas

The Bears signed Lucas before 2020 and he opted out. He has played only 42 defensive snaps since 2018 and obviously none last year with a new team. He's facing a difficult challenge because both DeAndre Houston-Carson and Deon Bush know the backup safety roles and defense well. Lucas has one extra challenge in that he must beat out Marqui Christian, who plays special teams at least as well as he does. Christian also has been on the field for far more significant defensive snaps than Lucas. However, Lucas is a versatile defensive back who could actually get some slot cornerback time. He played some in this role with backups at minicamp. Lucas' ability to beat out Christian for a possible fifth safety spot could come down to this versatility.

Roster Chances: 2 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 2 out of 5.

CB Xavier Crawford

Last year Crawford quietly acquired a very minor amount of playing time, but he did enough to impress special teams coordinator Chris Tabor on 33 special teams plays. Crawford also has the measurables, and counts a 4.48-second 40 time and 37 1/2 vertical leap among his assets. What he lacks—and it showed in minicamp—is the experience edge of facing good daily competition at practice or in games. Keeping the job he was given with the 53-man roster last year comes down to outplaying both rookie Thomas Graham Jr. and possibly Kindle Vildor, or proving his special teams skills are of higher quality. If Crawford failed to make the cut, he's always a potential practice squad player. He was on it last year until being activated, and would rate more upside than several of the cornerbacks who also could be cut.

Roster Chances: 2 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 3 out of 5.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
