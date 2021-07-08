Lumber prices dropping after soaring during COVID. What’s that mean for building costs?

Existing home sales increased 1.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) of 5.86 million in June, the first monthly increase since January, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. Single-family and condos/co-ops sales both rose 1.4 percent. Total existing sales in June were 2.8 percent above the level seen in February 2020. The number of existing homes on the market grew 3.3 percent to 1.25 million not seasonally adjusted, the highest level since November 2020 but 18.8 percent lower than last June. The months’ supply ticked up one-tenth to 2.6, the highest level since September 2020, but the lowest reading on record for the month of June. The median sales price for an existing single-family home jumped for a fifth consecutive month to $370,600, a 3.9 percent increase from May and a 24.4 percent increase from a year ago. On a quarterly basis, total existing home sales fell 7.5 percent to a SAAR of 5.83 million in the second quarter.