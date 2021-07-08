Latta leaders: County chose to ‘avoid conversation,’ ‘lacked understanding of the actual facts’

The following is a response from the Latta Place Inc. Board of Directors regarding the closing of the historic site and the events that led to it. For nearly 50 years, Historic Latta Plantation has served Mecklenburg County and its surrounding communities as a place for visitors of all ages, from local and afar, to explore our past and engage in programs that aim to inform, educate and reflect on life at Latta. Creating these historical experiences has always been a mission of Latta’s board and staff. Sadly, recent events and subsequent misinformation have misconstrued many of the facts about Latta’s leadership, our mission and our programs, including the previously planned Juneteenth program two weeks ago.