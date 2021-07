The Golden State Warriors had a pretty disappointing season. Despite Steph Curry turning back the clock and making jaws hit the floor on a routine basis, the Dubs still couldn’t manage to sneak into the actual postseason — losing their bid for the Western Conference’s 8-seed in a 117-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Anyone who watched that game noticed one thing — the Grizzlies were just doubling Steph on every single play. Steph couldn’t touch the ball without two or three Grizzlies barreling down on him as if he were Leonardo DiCaprio in the Revenant. However, Memphis would never have been able to use such a defense if Klay Thompson was healthy. I expand on that idea in the linked piece — so feel free to give that a read too, if you’d like.