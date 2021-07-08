Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Phoenix Suns Took Part In the Two Longest Games in NBA Finals History

By Luke Norris
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 15 days ago

In the 75 years since the NBA was founded as the Basketball Association of America, there have been just eight games in the NBA playoffs that have gone to triple overtime. Two of those actually went four overtimes, the first being an Eastern Conference semifinal matchup between the Boston Celtics and Syracuse Nationals in 1953, and the second being a Western Conference semifinal battle between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets in 2019. Of the remaining six, only two took place in the NBA Finals and the Phoenix Suns, who are back in the title series for the first time in 28 years, actually took part in both.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Paul Westphal
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Dan Majerle
Person
John Havlicek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Playoffs#Nba History#Eastern Conference#The Boston Celtics#Syracuse Nationals#The Nba Finals#The Seattle Supersonics#The Golden State Warriors#Lakers#The San Antonio Spurs#Sonics#The Denver Nuggets#The La Clippers#The Milwaukee Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBABrew Hoop

NBA Finals Game Two Recap: Bucks 108, Suns 118

The Milwaukee Bucks had a chance to even the series with the Phoenix Suns, but after some valiant efforts punctuated by frustrating ineffectiveness, they lost their second consecutive game in Phoenix by double-digits, 118-108. After falling well short of the goal in Game One, it was widely expected/hoped that Milwaukee...
NBA247Sports

NBA Finals: Everything Devin Booker said after Phoenix Suns' Game 2 win over Milwaukee Bucks

The Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 NBA Finals series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks with a 118-108 win Thursday at Phoenix Suns Arena, where former Kentucky Wildcats guard Devin Booker scored a team-high 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting — including 7 for 12 from long range — while grabbing five rebounds and dishing six assists in 44 minutes. Booker followed up a 27-point performance in the Suns' 118-105 Game 1 victory against the Bucks with another standout effort, and second-year head coach Monty Williams took notice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy