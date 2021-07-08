The Phoenix Suns Took Part In the Two Longest Games in NBA Finals History

In the 75 years since the NBA was founded as the Basketball Association of America, there have been just eight games in the NBA playoffs that have gone to triple overtime. Two of those actually went four overtimes, the first being an Eastern Conference semifinal matchup between the Boston Celtics and Syracuse Nationals in 1953, and the second being a Western Conference semifinal battle between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets in 2019. Of the remaining six, only two took place in the NBA Finals and the Phoenix Suns, who are back in the title series for the first time in 28 years, actually took part in both.