Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros stars Correa, Altuve will not play in All-Star game

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjLCo_0ar8Lnar00

HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will not play in next week’s All-Star Game.

Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver.

Altuve, a second baseman, on Thursday cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game.

“I really think I need those four days to get everything on my leg right and be really healthy for the second half because I feel like the team needs me 100%,” Altuve said.

Altuve, who was named to the team for the seventh time, has not missed any time with the problem this season and would not provide any details on what exactly is wrong with his leg.

Correa, a shortstop who received his second All-Star nod this season, chose to skip the game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“Baseball is really important to me, but family will always come first, so we decided I’m going to stay here with her, spend this time,” Correa said. “Obviously, we don’t get a lot of time together with baseball season, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

Both players said they’ve loved playing in the game in the past and that the decision to opt out this season was a difficult one.

“People voted for me to be in it,” Correa said. “People want to see me play in it. But we’ve been trying now for a long time to have our first child. And now that it’s finally there in her belly, I want to be able to spend those days with her.”

Altuve added that he wished he could play but decided it just didn’t make sense to push himself as he deals with his leg problem.

“This is an honor to me,” he said. “I’m really thankful. But I’m putting my team first and I really think I’m making the best decision.”

The strong play of Altuve and Correa this year has helped the Astros to a 54-33 record entering Thursday’s games to lead the American League.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
53K+
Followers
55K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Ap#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Jose Altuve home run leads to ultimate silencer

Jul 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) prior to the game against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports. Jose Altuve silences the New York Yankees, as his teammates tear off his jersey after his walk-off home...
MLBexpressnews.com

Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker out of Astros lineup vs. Indians

CLEVELAND -- The Astros will be without second baseman Jose Altuve, right fielder Kyle Tucker and left fielder Michael Brantley on Saturday for the third game of a road series against the Indians, manager Dusty Baker said. Saturday was a rest day for Altuve, part of Baker’s plan to rotate...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Carlos Correa was so sick, he had to go to emergency room

When the Astros put Carlos Correa on the injured list before the All-Star break, manager Dusty Baker said he was sick, but it wasn't clear how poorly he felt until the star shortstop spoke to the media before Monday's game. Correa said he tested negative for COVID-19, but he was...
MLBCBS Sports

2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Ohtani makes history; deGrom, Altuve among players skipping game

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. MLB unveiled the full rosters for the game on July 4, and injury replacements were made prior to the All-Star break. Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player selected as a hitter and pitcher to the Midsummer Classic. Ohtani will start as DH in an American League lineup that also features Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Aaron Judge. In the National League, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will be joined by Freddie Freeman and others in the starting lineup.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Cannonball coming! The arm that makes Carlos Correa a special shortstop

During every game he plays, Carlos Correa tucks a list of the opposing lineup inside his cap. Astros bench coach Joe Espada assigns each man a running grade using baseball’s 20-80 scouting scale. Correa checks the paper prior to each plate appearance. Before each pitch, he peeks toward the catcher behind home plate. His positioning depends on it.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Takeaways heading into All-Star break

Perhaps nothing better epitomizes Houston’s first half than Sunday’s stunning ninth inning comeback against the New York Yankees. The Astros appeared a shell of themselves for eight innings. Jose Altuve made almost everyone forget it. The Astros’ lineup is littered with enough superstars to mask their deficiencies. Houston can out-hit...
MLBNew York Post

Two Astros skipping All-Star game after cheating scandal

A pair of Astros are backing out of the first MLB All-Star Game since Houston’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. On Wednesday, shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jose Altuve each announced their intentions to skip this year’s festivities. Correa, who is hitting .288 with 16 home runs, maintained a desire to be home with his pregnant wife during the four-day break.
MLBourcommunitynow.com

A dandy decade: 10 years after debut, Jose Altuve powers Astros past Indians

Jose Altuve remembers being nervous. It was 2011, he was 21 years old, and he had just driven to Houston from Corpus Christi after receiving his first major-league call-up. He arrived at Minute Maid Park during the seventh inning of the Astros’ game against the Nationals. “The first day I...
MLBESPN

Allard expected to start for the Rangers against Astros

LINE: Astros -240, Rangers +199; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Houston Astros on Friday. The Astros are 31-20 in home games in 2020. Houston has hit 124 home runs as a team this season. Jose Altuve leads them with 23, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

All four Astros All-Stars to miss game; Manny Machado named

Four Houston Astros made this year's All-Star Game, but none of them will play in Tuesday's Midsummer Classic at Coors Field in Denver. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa, who was placed in MLB's health and safety protocols on Friday, will be replaced by Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who was added to the American League All-Star roster on Saturday.
MLBYour Radio Place

Hernandez, Indians top Astros 1st time in 6 tries this year

HOUSTON (AP) – Rookie Ernie Clement had a season-high three RBIs and Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros to avoid a sweep. Hernandez hit an RBI double early, then homered to break...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Jose Altuve's milestone turns into storybook night

For what felt like minutes but was more like seconds, an entire ballpark of nearly 30,000 people sat breathless, fixated on a tiny white orb’s trajectory. When it finally plunked off the yellow foul pole in left field, Jose Altuve flung his bat aside and stuck out his tongue ⁠— a rock star expression as thousands applauded him for another electrifying performance at baseball's highest level.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Jose Altuve’s recent streak of hitting home runs

The Houston Astros rallied late on Wednesday but fell short to the Cleveland Indians, 5-4. The ball club fell two runs short of completing their second sweep against Cleveland this season, as they finish 6-1 for 2021 against the AL Central team. Starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a quality...

Comments / 0

Community Policy