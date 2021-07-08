‘You Can Make it Your Own’: Loudouners Say What Housing Means to Them

Living in Loudoun is expensive. This obvious fact, known to every person paying rent or a mortgage in the county, is finally being confronted in a coordinated way by Loudoun government, nonprofits and even the business, marked by the creation of the county government’s Unmet Housing Needs Strategic Plan. That plan lays out objectives for making a place to live more affordable not only for the people with the lowest incomes, but at every level—in a county where, according to the draft plan, there are 35,000 people paying more than a third of their income on housing alone. In Loudoun, according to that plan, the 2019 median household income was $142,229, and the median home value $556,600.