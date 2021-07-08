Cancel
Loudoun County, VA

‘You Can Make it Your Own’: Loudouners Say What Housing Means to Them

By Renss Greene
loudounnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving in Loudoun is expensive. This obvious fact, known to every person paying rent or a mortgage in the county, is finally being confronted in a coordinated way by Loudoun government, nonprofits and even the business, marked by the creation of the county government’s Unmet Housing Needs Strategic Plan. That plan lays out objectives for making a place to live more affordable not only for the people with the lowest incomes, but at every level—in a county where, according to the draft plan, there are 35,000 people paying more than a third of their income on housing alone. In Loudoun, according to that plan, the 2019 median household income was $142,229, and the median home value $556,600.

