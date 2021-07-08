Cancel
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones list extraordinary New York apartment with Central Park views for $21.5million

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones put their extraordinary New York apartment on the market for $21.5million.

The expansive four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom penthouse home was designed by Thierry Despont and offers sweeping city views overlooking Central Park West.

Situated on the top floor of the Kenilworth building, which was built in 1908 by Townsend, Steinle & Haskell, the property looks like a 12th-century English castle.

Luxury living: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones put their extraordinary New York apartment on the market for $21.5million

'The Kenilworth is a white glove, full service cooperative with attended elevator and Resident Manager, built in 1908 in the French Second Empire style,' according to the Sotheby's International Realty listing agent.

The 15-room apartment was turned into nine bigger spaces and occupies the entire front of the historic building, and wrapping around both north and south corners.

Period details, high ceilings and expansive rooms offer modern living throughout the open space.

A grand foyer leads way to a sunny living room which is flanked by a large wood-paneled corner library with two wood-burning fireplaces.

Eye for design: The expansive four-bedroom penthouse home was designed by Thierry Despont and offers sweeping city views overlooking Central Park West
Old school: Situated on the top floor of the Kenilworth building, which was built in 1908 by Townsend, Steinle & Haskell, the property looks like a 12th-century English castle
Crisp and clean: Period details, high ceilings and expansive rooms offer modern living throughout the open space
Let's eat: An eat-in chef's kitchen boasts an impressive line of appliances including a Wolf industrial range and double Traulsen refrigerators

The dining room is on the opposite side and can easily be made more intimate by closing the stately mahogany pocket doors.

A quaint powder room with an ante chamber, wet bar and wine storage complete the entertaining space.

An eat-in chef's kitchen boasts an impressive line of appliances including a Wolf industrial range and double Traulsen refrigerators.

Dreamy: The primary suite includes a massive bedroom, sitting area, en suite marble bath and two sizable dressing rooms
Sweet: A guestroom or office is located down the hall and also includes an en suite bath, with two additional bedrooms situated across the gallery
Lots of light: The primary powder room is complete with white cabinetry and gold fixtures
'The Kenilworth is a white glove, full service cooperative with attended elevator and Resident Manager, built in 1908 in the French Second Empire style,' according to the Sotheby's International Realty listing agent

The primary suite includes a massive bedroom, sitting area, en suite marble bath and two sizable dressing rooms.

A guestroom or office is located down the hall and also includes an en suite bath, with two additional bedrooms situated across the gallery.

The couple also own a mansion in Irvington, New York, a house in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales, and have been attempting to unload his Majorca estate for seven years with no success.

Catherine and Michael have been married since 2000 after meeting at the Deauvulle Film Festival in France in 1998. They have two children together: Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18.

Love: Catherine and Michael have been married since 2000 after meeting at the Deauvulle Film Festival in France in 1998. They have two children together: Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18 (seen in February)

