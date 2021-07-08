Cancel
Weber County, UT

Weber County parcel is focus of new development plan after movie studio idea fizzles

By TIM VANDENACK, Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new proposal has emerged to develop a plot of land off West 1200 South in western Weber County, envisioned per an earlier plan as the potential site of a movie studio. The new plan, focus of ongoing discussion by the Western Weber Planning Commission, calls for a mix of housing, commercial development and maybe even a hotel. The site measures 87 acres and sits on unincorporated land off the north side of 1200 South, bounded by 2700 West to the west and the Weber River and Marriott-Slaterville along the diagonal side to the north and east.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

