Weber County parcel is focus of new development plan after movie studio idea fizzles

A new proposal has emerged to develop a plot of land off West 1200 South in western Weber County, envisioned per an earlier plan as the potential site of a movie studio. The new plan, focus of ongoing discussion by the Western Weber Planning Commission, calls for a mix of housing, commercial development and maybe even a hotel. The site measures 87 acres and sits on unincorporated land off the north side of 1200 South, bounded by 2700 West to the west and the Weber River and Marriott-Slaterville along the diagonal side to the north and east.