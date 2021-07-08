Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Orlando City at Chicago Fire: Player Grades and Man of the Match

By David Rohe
The Mane Land
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a disappointing night for Orlando City as the club fell for the second match in a row. This time it was a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. The Lions didn’t lack chances at goal, but were too often unable to find the net, choosing instead the evidently welcoming arms of Fire keeper Bobby Shuttleworth. Injuries have stacked up, and one Daryl Dike is on international duty, making Óscar Pareja’s job that much tougher.

www.themaneland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tesho Akindele
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Chris Mueller
Person
Alexander Alvarado
Person
Robin Jansson
Person
Nani
Person
Mauricio Pereyra
Person
Bobby Shuttleworth
Person
Rodrigo Schlegel
Person
Michael Halliday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Grading#Man Of The Match#Lions#Mane Land#Gk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
IRS
Related
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC: Five Takeaways

For most of the game it was far from a pretty affair, but at the end of the day Orlando City left BMO Field with a point. It was a result that didn’t look particularly likely for a large part of the night, but the Lions ultimately stopped a two-game losing streak ahead of returning to the comforting confines of Exploria Stadium.
Chicago, ILcartermatt.com

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, July 21?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about its timeslot companions in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?. The good news is that there IS a lot of big news to break down within this piece! The bad news, however, is that little of it has to do with these shows airing new episodes. There is no installment on the air tonight, and we are months away from them premiering their latest seasons.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride look to break losing skid in home match against Louisville

The Orlando Pride are eager to snap a recent losing skid on Friday against Louisville as the team continues to compete without its top Olympic stars. Brazilian star Marta and U.S. star striker Alex Morgan have both departed for the Tokyo Olympics, leaving striker Sydney Leroux to lead the front line. Ahead of the match, coach Marc Skinner said the team would rely more heavily upon attackers ...
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City Signs Argentine International Left Back Emmanuel Mas

Although the club has made no formal announcement yet, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting tonight that Orlando City SC has signed Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas, who last played with Buenos Aires giants Boca Juniors. Mas, who has eight caps with Argentina’s national team, has been training with the Lions and his imminent signing had been reported Monday by Cesar Luis Merlo, pending the results of Mas’ medical.
MLSThe Mane Land

Lion Links: 7/14/21

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope all is well with you as we are nearly midway through the month. Let’s all wish a happy 40th birthday to former Lion Lewis Neal, who just wrapped up his first season as an assistant coach with Central Florida Panthers SC in the National Premier Soccer League. Now, let’s get to today’s links!
MLSchatsports.com

Break in Games Arrives at Right Time for Orlando City

For the most part, Orlando City has had a good start to the 2021 Major League Soccer season. After 12 games played, the team has a record of 6-3-3 and sits in second place in the Eastern Conference. Two of those losses, however, have come in the Lions’ last two games, which obviously isn’t ideal. Two losses in a row is far from cause for alarm though, especially considering the injury situation that OCSC currently finds itself in.
MLSThe Mane Land

Chris Mueller Deserved To Be At This Gold Cup

The United States Men’s National Team opened its 2021 Gold Cup campaign Sunday night with a slightly underwhelming 1-0 victory over Haiti. Despite the three points against a relatively good opponent, questions were raised about the MLS-heavy team’s performance. A lot of the criticism from the ever-unpleased horde that is USMNT Twitter was in bad faith, but one area that received the most legitimate critique was the play of the team’s wingers.
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread for a Saturday night match-up between Orlando City (6-3-3, 21 points) and Toronto FC (2-8-2, 8 points) at BMO Field (7:30 p.m., FOX 35 Plus). It’s the third of the three scheduled meetings between the Eastern Conference rivals this season. With this week’s late policy change at the U.S.-Canada border, the match was switched to Toronto, as it was always the Reds’ home game. It’ll be Toronto’s first home match in more than a year due to previous international COVID-19 restrictions.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City at Toronto FC: Three Keys to Victory

Orlando City is riding a two-game losing streak heading into the away match against Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday night. Fortunately, the Lions have had a bit of a break, with 10 days since the last time they played. Óscar Pareja doesn’t like to lose, so you can be darn sure he is going to do everything possible to get his team back on track. What does Orlando City need to do to get back to winning and earn three points?
MLSchatsports.com

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Toronto FC

Orlando City has had time to rest up and lick its wounds following two straight defeats. After a 10-day break in between games, the Lions will hit the road (for real this time) when they take on Toronto FC tomorrow at BMO Field. In order to make sure we’re all...
Orlando, FLThe Mane Land

2021 Match 14 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union. Get back up to speed on the Philadelphia Union ahead of their visit to Exploria Stadium. Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union: Three Keys to Victory. By David Rohe@manelanddave. What do the Lions need to do to earn all three points and jump the...
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City SC Weekend Match at Toronto to be Played at BMO Field

ORLANDO, Fla. (July 14, 2021) - Major League Soccer announced today that select home matches for Toronto FC and CF Montréal will be hosted at their respective home stadiums in Canada, including the Lions’ matchup against the Reds on Saturday, July 17. Kickoff for Saturday’s match is set for 7:30...
Premier LeagueESPN

Orlando City's Daryl Dike said his time on loan at Barnsley shaped him as player

Orlando City SC and United States striker Daryl Dike said his loan spell at Barnsley was a "crazy" experience and helped shape him into the player he is today. Dike, 21, played 26 games in all competitions for the Championship club after joining on loan in January, scoring 11 goals as Barnsley missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the second-tier playoffs.
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City faces Toronto for first Canadian-hosted match since pandemic

For Orlando City, this weekend’s matchup will be a familiar foe in an unfamiliar place. The Lions have played Toronto twice already in the opening 12 games of the season and won both of those matchups in thrilling form. But this weekend will be different for Toronto as the team returns home to BMO Field for the first time since March 7, 2020. With a limited crowd of fans back in the stands, ...
MLSchatsports.com

Recap and Highlights: Jozy Altidore scores as TFC tie Orlando City in first match back at BMO Field

TORONTO, Canada—The long awaited return to BMO field was finally over. Toronto FC could play in front of a crowd again in their own stadium on the lakeshore. For the first time in 497 days, the Reds would face Orlando City in front of 7000 fans made up of mostly front line workers, first respondents, and some season ticket holders. The return to BMO was not the only return of importance tonight though.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City Needs More From Mauricio Pereyra

Orlando City has been getting good performances out of its key players much of 2021. Nani is on the cusp of the MVP conversation, Antonio Carlos is a frontrunner for Defender of the Year, and even Chris Mueller’s slight down season sees him at a healthy 0.75 combined goals and assists per 90 minutes. Of Orlando’s core group of players, one has noticeably regressed; Mauricio Pereyra.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Travels to Face Toronto FC on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. (July 16, 2021) - Orlando City SC (6-3-3, 21 points) returns to action on Saturday, July 17, set to face Toronto FC (2-8-2, 8 points) at BMO Field. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on FOX35 PLUS. The...
MLSvavel.com

The curious case of the Chicago Fire

Things seem to be on the up for the Chicago Fire. They had a horrific start to the 2021 MLS season, and a loss at home to FC Cincinnati in mid-June put them in last place. Chicago had hit rock bottom, and plenty were expecting changes to come, whether it be at head coach or at the front office level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy