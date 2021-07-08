Orlando City at Chicago Fire: Player Grades and Man of the Match

Orlando City is riding a two-game losing streak heading into the away match against Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday night. Fortunately, the Lions have had a bit of a break, with 10 days since the last time they played. Óscar Pareja doesn’t like to lose, so you can be darn sure he is going to do everything possible to get his team back on track. What does Orlando City need to do to get back to winning and earn three points?