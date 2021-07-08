InWin’s New PC Case Has a Screen to Play Games On

PC gaming requires some real dedication. To truly play with the big boys, you’ll need about 16 gigs of RAM, a graphics card that will exceed the cost of the average home console, an expensive external monitor built to host the action, and, unfortunately, the willingness to concede that in a few short years, all of the parts rattling around in the chassis shall be rendered hopelessly out of date. With all of those caveats, casual gamers (understandably) tend to stick to the much more accessible Nintendo Switch or Sony Playstation, which don’t require nearly the same technical upkeep and arrive at a much more reasonable price tag. (The Switch clocks in at $299. Alienware’s Aurora R12 starts at $1,099.) This is the hoary divide that has split the industry for generations; the PC zealots and the console pragmatists. But Valve, with its brand-new Steam Deck handheld, aims to shake up the orthodoxy for good.