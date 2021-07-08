Cancel
InWin’s New PC Case Has a Screen to Play Games On

By Aaron Klotz
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

InWin has announced the most gaming-oriented case you'll come across called the InWin 309 Gaming Edition. This chassis is a literal gaming machine with a full ARGB LED front panel that can be used to play simple 2D-based video games. The front panel is by no stretch of the imagination...

