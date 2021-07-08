Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Did politics cost Wolfpack their shot?

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x41YR_0ar8KfQQ00
Gary Pearce Columnist

As an N.C. State alum and avid fan, I was dismayed and disappointed when the NCAA threw the Wolfpack baseball team out of the College World Series.

Then it got political.

“Politics” was the word Head Coach Elliot Avent used when pressed about his team’s COVID vaccinations: “If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball. If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine.”

Then the politicians piled on. Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, who is running for U.S. Senate, started a petition: “The NCAA may have tried to CANCEL the NC State Wolfpack, but we won’t let their nonsense continue. Sign our petition to DEMAND the NCAA President be FIRED and that NC State be able to compete for a championship!”

The controversy reignited what The News & Observer called “a years-long feud between North Carolina Republicans and the NCAA.” The NCAA had cancelled events in North Carolina after the legislature enacted and McCrory signed the controversial House Bill 2 transgender-bathroom bill. The bill contributed to his narrow loss to Democrat Roy Cooper in 2016.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis took a swing at bat. He said the NCAA “embarrassed itself” and the Wolfpack deserved a shot to play for the championship. More than 60 Republican legislators, and three Democrats, signed a letter demanding that NCAA officials answer questions about the disqualification.

All this raises a question: Why didn’t the players get vaccinated long ago and avoid the risk of disqualification?

The answer may be that universities were told they couldn’t require vaccinations. In an April 29 memo to university chancellors, UNC System President Peter Hans wrote: “Public health officials across the country are working toward full vaccination by lowering barriers to access, creating incentives, and persuading hesitant community members. In the absence of clear legal authority for a mandate, the UNC System will follow a similar approach.”

Hans’ statement about “no clear legal authority for a mandate” is arguable, some lawyers maintain. “The government can require seat belts,” said one. Another noted, “Decades ago the US Supreme Court held that a New York city could require citizens be vaccinated for smallpox.”

Universities can require them too. Duke University and Wake Forest University, both private universities, require vaccinations. The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, both public universities, do too. Students entering the UNC system students have to prove they’ve had a series of immunizations — diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella and Hepatitis B.

Hans, the UNC president, is a savvy and experienced political player. He’s a Republican who is liked and respected by Democrats, myself included. He has to be sensitive to the legislature, which appoints the Board of Governors, which has the power to hire and fire presidents.

UNC-Chapel Hill has been embroiled for weeks now in the Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure controversy. In today’s climate, Hans may well have felt the need to consult with powerful Republican politicians like Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and Speaker Tim Moore about vaccination mandates.

Just as some people at UNC-Chapel Hill believe Berger opposed Hannah-Jones, some people at N.C. State are certain Berger’s hand was behind Hans’s stance.

Since the pandemic erupted last year, Republican politicians in North Carolina and across the country have mocked mask-wearing, opposed shutdowns and resisted vaccinations.

Now, when you see some of the same politicians blaming the NCAA for the Wolfpack’s fate, ask yourself where the ultimate responsibility lies. COVID vaccinations have become political, and that has consequences. N.C. State’s lost dream of a national baseball championship is the latest consequence.

Gary Pearce was a reporter and editor at The News & Observer, a political consultant, and an adviser to Gov. Jim Hunt (1976-1984 and 1992-2000). He blogs about politics and public policy at www.NewDayforNC.com.

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Pat Mccrory
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Unc#The College World Series#Covid#U S Senate#The Nc State Wolfpack#Nc State#The News Observer#Republicans#House#Democrats#The Unc System#The Us Supreme Court#Duke University#Wake Forest University#The Board Of Governors#Unc Chapel Hill#Hannah Jones#N C State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsbackingthepack.com

NC State Unveils Slobbering Wolf Helmets

After the gut wrenching end to the baseball season last month, I guess its now time for football. With ACC Media Days underway, the Pack Football social media accounts unveiled a new look helmet that the team will be wearing this fall complete with the slobbering wolf logo and a brick design in the background. This helmet has been long rumored (especially if you frequent the NCSU Fanatics merchandise page and have seen the sideline 2021 gear featuring the slobbering wolf logo popping up over the last 1-2 months).
Oklahoma StatePosted by
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: Texas and Oklahoma Considering Leaving the Big 12

Conference realignment completely changed the landscape of collegiate athletics nearly ten years ago and it could be time for the movement to happen once again. According to a report from Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, both Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC about joining the conference to form a 16-team league.
NFLmyrtlebeachonline.com

Expectations high for NC State football. Is the Wolfpack ready to step up this season?

High expectations at N.C. State are nothing new. Wolfpack nation usually foams at the mouth ahead of the next season after an above .500 finish the year before. The Wolfpack went 8-4 in 2020, not the best year ever on the gridiron, but a respectable season nevertheless. But coach Dave Doeren returns 20 starters in 2021, 10 on defense, and key players on offense like quarterback Devin Leary, to make fans in Raleigh feel like maybe this is their year.
College Sports247Sports

BREAKING: QB Lex Thomas commits to NC State

NC State landed its first commitment in its 2023 recruiting class Friday evening from Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage quarterback Lex Thomas. Thomas, a double Wolfpack legacy, is the younger brother of State receiver Thayer Thomas and linebacker Drake Thomas. Stay tuned to Pack Pride for more on this story.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

NC State Wolfpack Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 738)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) continues its 130 college football team preview series with the NC State Wolfpack. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) , Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) break down the Wolfpack current roster and project just how NC State will look this upcoming season. Does Dave Doeren have his best team ever at NC State? Will Devin Leary make the next jump in his progression? Could NC State contend in the ACC Atlantic? Will the Wolfpack defense step up and be the key part of the team? Could NC State knock off the Clemson Tigers at home in Raleigh this year? We talk it all on this special NC State Wolfpack edition of The College Football Experience.
Chapel Hill, NCwraltechwire.com

UNC will lead $15M COVID-19 variant surveillance program in NC

CHAPEL HILL – A team of researchers at UNC is leading a surveillance effort to facilitate and enhance genomic sequencing capabilities of the SARS-CoV-2 virus across North Carolina. The CORVASEQ (Coronavirus Variant Sequencing) Surveillance Network is a partnership between the NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Public Health and the NC Policy Collaboratory.
Charlotte, NC247Sports

Notebook and Transcript: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips on numerous subjects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips took to the stage at the Westin Charlotte on Wednesday morning to issue his first in-person 'State of the ACC' address since his hire. He spoke for just shy of an hour with about a 30-minute opening statement and then an additional 30 minutes of Q&A session with collected media.
College Sports247Sports

ACC Kickoff: Mack Brown Takeaways

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mack Brown was in element in the Queen City on Wednesday, blending insightful commentary with lighthearted banter with media members at the ACC Kickoff event. During the 69-year-old's breakout media session, Brown was asked about the Texas national championship ring he was wearing. Seconds later Brown had...
NFLinsidepacksports.com

ACC KICKOFF: Doeren Talks Wolfpack Football

NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke to the media at the ACC Football Kickoff. Here is a look at what he had to say at the opening press conference. Over your career and in this particular case, what is the advantage of returning a quarterback who has both game experience and a knowledge of what you're asking him to do?
College SportsScarlet Nation

Five NC State storylines to watch for at ACC Football Kickoff

The 2021 ACC Football Kickoff began Wednesday, but players and coaches from the Atlantic Division, including NC State, will fulfill their media obligations on Thursday. Along with head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson will be in attendance to represent the Wolfpack.
Orlando, FLwvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Sports Now Recruiting Notebook: July 21

The West Virginia Sports Now Recruiting Notebook will keep you updated on all the recruiting news going on with the West Virginia football and basketball teams. Update (9:17 AM)- **The Mountaineers have offered another talented 2022 big man. This time it’s 4-star center Ernest Udeh, Jr. from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida. Udeh (6’10”, 232) is rated as one of the Top 110 players in the Class of 2022 and holds a long list of offers from programs such as Alabama, Baylor, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UCLA and Virginia Tech.
Charlotte, NCMorganton News Herald

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Doeren hopes Wolfpack learn from baseball

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said he hopes the Wolfpack football team can learn a lesson from the school's baseball team, which lost its bid for a national championship when COVID-19 issues knocked the team out of the College World Series. Doeren said it was "heartbreaking to...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Wolfpack Football's Class of 2022

Every time the NC State Wolfpack acquires a new football commitment, the bell tower lights up red. Not literally, but metaphorically on social media. In honor of the tradition head coach Dave Doeren brought to Raleigh, we've named our commitment tracker accordingly. Below is a list in chronological order (most recent first) of each of NC State's 2021 football commits. We will update this list each time the red light comes on:
College SportsThe Sanford Herald

Wolfpack's Butler makes the grade

NC State outfielder Jonny Butler has been recognized as the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and leads the sport’s All-ACC Academic Team announced on Thursday. Butler emerged as the ACC batting champion (.376) as he led the Wolfpack to a College World Series berth and ranked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy