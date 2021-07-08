Cancel
NBA

NBA Finals Game 2: How often does the away team win game 2?

By Kevin Duffey
saturdaydownsouth.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame 1 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns is over, and the Suns have a 1-0 lead on the Bucks. Led by Chris Paul’s 32 points, the Suns won the game by a score of 118-105. Giannis Antentokounmpo returned from injury to deliver a 20 point, 17 rebounds performance, but unfortunately, the Bucks likely need more from their star. After missing two games with a knee injury, Giannis looked “mostly” back and helped keep his team in it. Free throws continue to plague Giannis and the Bucks who shot 9/16 (56.3%) from the line compared to the Suns’ red hot 25/26 (96.2%). Can Giannis and the Bucks rebound and steal game 2 on the Suns’ home court? Let’s discuss what NBA Finals history has to say about this.

