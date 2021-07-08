Toddler drowns in family pool

Sampson

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of a toddler on Wednesday morning.

According to Capt. Randall Dover, the drowning happened on McFarland Road around 11:30 a.m. when an almost 2-year-old child was outside with siblings when the toddler somehow got into the pool.

The identity of the child was not available.

One of the child’s parents was at work while the other was inside the home making lunch at the time of the accident.

Dover added it’s still under investigation as to what exactly happened, but more information was expected on Friday.

A child can drown in under 30 seconds in the water, though Public Safety Director Robert Sampson added drowning can occur regardless of a person’s swimming ability.

“A drowning can happen very quickly, especially to someone who cannot swim,” Sampson said. “Be very vigilant of your surroundings. Children can get out of your sight very quickly, so it is always important to know the whereabouts of children. Parents should be familiar with any safety hazards associated with a pool before going swimming … have safety devices handy or know where safety devices are located before entering any body of water regardless if it is a pool or a pond or lake.

“Drownings are not common in our county, but when they occur it is a tragic time,” Sampson added.