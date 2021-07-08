GCS Credit Union donates over $30,000 to veterans

With the help of over 30 sponsors and 128 golfers, GCS Credit Union raised $30,074 during their Fifth Annual Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament. The money raised during this event at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights was donated to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight and 2x4’s for Hope – Madison County. The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight received $25,000 of the tournament proceeds. This donation will sponsor an entire flight of veterans on a one day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that were built in their honor.