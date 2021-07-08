Cancel
Lake County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lake County in east central Florida Southwestern Orange County in east central Florida * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 102 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Louisa, or 7 miles west of Bay Lake, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bay Lake, Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Windermere. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather
