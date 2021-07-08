Cancel
Digital Yuan Lottery Now Open To 10M Consumers In China

China’s expanding digital yuan trial is now open to 10 million people, all of whom are hoping to be part of the historic launch of a virtual currency backed by a central bank, Bloomberg reported Thursday (July 8). The lottery will feature 200,000 prizes that are worth about 200 digital...

